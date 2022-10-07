Alabama Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas AM

Alabama once again enters this series with one of the better defenses in the nation.

Offense wins games but defense wins championships. On Saturday, that might be how Alabama takes down Texas A&M .

With the current status surrounding Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young unknown, Alabama's defense will need to be on its p's and q's against the Aggies. Last season, A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) entered Week 6 with the same record. It was coming off a loss to Mississippi State.

The Aggies ended up dicing up the Tide's secondary behind Zach Calzada's arm en route to a 41-38 win at Kyle Field . This year, the game is in Tuscaloosa, giving Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) the home-field advantage in the newly-formed rivalry.

Albeit quiet, Alabama's defensive front still is one of the nation's best. The Tide currently ranks top 10 in total defense (236.4 yards per game), passing defense (149 yards per game), and scoring defense (11 points per game). While the pass rush hasn't lived up to the standard, Alabama has made up more for that with its coverage ability downfield.

Texas A&M still has no idea which quarterback will get the starting nod . Does this give the Tide an early advantage for preparation?

DL DJ Dale

Dale is the veteran of the staff. He's been on the roster for four seasons and has played in 32 games since arriving from Birmingham. This season, he's started all five games and has recorded seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a sack.

Dale is often used to open running lanes for linebackers at the second level. His production is small, but his impact is huge. This season, Dale has been highly effective in stopping the run, helping players such as Henry To'o To'o and Jaylen Moody attack behind the line of scrimmage.

LB Henry To’oto’o

To’oto’o could have gone pro after a promising first season in Tuscaloosa but elected to return in hopes of winning a national title. Last season, the Tennessee transfer led the Tide in tackles (110) and registered 4.5 sacks.

This season, To’oto’o remains a constant at the second level. He currently is tied for the team lead in stop and has improved as a run defender. To’oto’o also is viewed as the team leader, often relaying the calls from the booth to the players before the snap.

In five games, To’oto’o has recorded 32 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.

LB Jaylen Moody

A senior from South Carolina, Moody has become more of the downhill thumper for Alabama's defense in place of now-Houston Texans rookie Christian Harris. While To’oto’o is asked to do a bit more in space, Moody's assignments relay more toward the line of scrimmage.

This season, Moody has registered 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks. A run-first player, Moody's priority is to keep plays in front of him for minimal gains. Ideally, he'll be meeting quarterbacks and running back behind the line of scrimmage while adding immense pressure up the middle.

EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

He's not putting up Heisman numbers, but he still is college football's best player. There have been several moments where Anderson has been undisciplined. Against Texas, he was responsible for four penalties that cost the Tide 45 yards and a pair of first downs.

But man, when he's on point, good luck. Anderson is a five-tool player that can win in open-field tackling, blitzing and coverage. He currently leads the team in sacks (5), tackles for loss (9), and has recorded an interception. There's a reason why scouts believe he's ready for the pros next spring.

Perhaps A&M is Anderson's kryptonite? Last season against Kenyon Green and Reuben Fatheree, Anderson registered two total pressures and did not record a sack.

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama added highly-touted LSU transfer Eli Ricks this offseason. He's been rotating in on defense because McKinstry has been holding down the fort. Much like prospects such as Patrick Surtain II, Dee Millner, and Marlon Humphrey, McKinstry has all the skills to be a bonafide shutdown cornerback at the next level.

McKinstry has already faced quality receivers in coverage such as Texas' Xavier Worthy and Arkansas' Jadon Haselwood. This season, he's recorded seven pass deflections to go along with his 16 total tackles. McKinstry excels at baiting quarterbacks to throw in his direction before making the jump for an easy pass breakup.

The one thing missing from McKinstry's game? Interceptions. Twice he's recorded drops on plays that should have been picked.

