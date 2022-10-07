ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are some things to do in and around Kewanee

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
 4 days ago

We're bringing back the community calendar, which was dropped during the pandemic, when public events stopped existing.

Here's a partial list of upcoming events in Kewanee. Please send your event to newsroom@starcourier.com and we'll add it.

Veterans memorial When: Saturday, Oct. 8Time: Around 2 p.m.Where: Kewanee American Legion Post 31A ceremony to recognize the 11 Kewanee soldiers who died fighting in the Vietnam War. Read more here .

Halloween Hustle 5K for United Way When: Saturday, October 8, 2022Time: 10 AMWhere: Flemish American ClubThis 5k route starts and finishes at the Flemish American Club; it is an out and back spooky course with a few hills.Ages 10-17 must register and be accompanied by a registered adult; registered adults 18 and over may bring children 9 and younger at no cost (families welcome!).

Voter registration When: Tuesday, Oct. 11Time: 3-7 p.m.Where: Kewanee Public Library, community room.League of Women Voters of the Kewanee Area and the Kewanee Public Library are hosting a Plan Your Vote Open House event to register voters and provide information for the Nov. 8 election. Oct. 11 is the last day to fill out an in-person voter registration form for the upcoming election. Read more here.

Preschool Story Time Fall Session #2 When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PMWhere: Kewanee Public LibraryPreschool story time includes stories, songs, and felt board rhymes, geared for 2-4 year olds. Lapsitters are always welcome. After story time, join us for stay and play, a time of free play with sensory learning activities.

Spanish Ministry Dinner When: Saturday, October 15, 2022Time: 5-9 PMWhere: Visitation Catholic SchoolEvent by Saint John Paul II ParishAll you can eat dinner $15 for adults and $7 for kids 10 and under. Price includes dessert and drinks. Presale tickets are available by contacting Yasmy Blas at 309-852-4549

2nd Annual Halloween Party When: Saturday, October 15, 2022Time: 8 PMWhere: Flemish American ClubLive music, drink specials and prizes for best individual, couple, and group costumes!

Enchanted Pumpkin Festival When: Saturday, Oct. 22Time: 10 a.m.  to 7 p.m. in Kewanee’s downtown area. Craft and boutique vendors, in addition to food trucks, are still being sought for this family friendly event. Food will be offered all day and the vendor event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  There will be pumpkin carving and painting from 3 p.m. to 5 pm. and those pumpkins will be displayed for a Jack O'Lantern Walk from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.  A costume parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the downtown area near Peoples National  Bank Read more here.

Trick or Treat Trail Ride When: 3-5 p.m., Friday Oct 28th; 1-3 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; and 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.Where: Trico Equestrian Center, 7341 E 2350th St. Kewanee, ILCost: $25 cash/local check or $2 more for Venmo.To reserve your ride call 309-507-8492 or message on Facebook.

