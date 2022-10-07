Meridian Bank House of the Week: Beautifully Updated Historic Farmhouse in New Hope

The unique, refurbished cabin sits in a picturesque part of Bucks County. Image via EveryHome.com

A wonderfully refurbished and expanded cabin in New Hope, originally built 300 years ago, has recently gone up for sale.

Once the home of noted artist and illustrator Charles Hargens, this National Folk-style home was once a simple log cabin, with its origins dating back to a Bucks County that existed before the country we known was formed.

Beautiful hardwood floors and a hardwood fireplace retain the home’s humble and homey origins, bringing owners back to was simpler time.

Exposed stone walls and an open-beam ceiling add to the room’s appeal. Just beyond is a sitting room where a substantial walk-in fireplace serves as a focal point.

Within close proximity to Doylestown and Carversville, this unique home also offers easy access to Bucks County’s most popular towns and boroughs, along with all the shops and restaurants that come along with them.

Read and see more of this house at 3589 Aquetong Road in New Hope, listed for $1,849,000, on EveryHome.com .