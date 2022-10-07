ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO update Sunday shooting of a juvenile

HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis stated in a press conference Monday afternoon that (7) seven individuals have been arrested in connection to a shooting that tragically claimed the life of a 16-year-old Hammond High Student. The incident took place close to midnight on October 8, 2022, outside of a residence on St. Paul Loop in Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Metairie, LA
City
Kenner, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Metairie, LA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Sanders
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding subject in connection to juvenile’s murder

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that several arrests have been made in relation to a murder that took place just before midnight last night, at St. Paul Loop in Hammond, La. where over 20 shots were fired. Detectives are asking for the publics assistance in locating, 17 year old Bradney McGary,...
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Crime#The Brothers Food Mart#Jpso
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
L'Observateur

LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Plaquemines Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Oct. 8 in Plaquemines Parish. The body of Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, was recovered near Empire around 9:30 p.m. His body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for missing 44-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — A man has been reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, 44-year-old Kevin King was reported missing by family on October 6, 2022. No one has heard or seen him since. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, please contact 4th District Detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Florida man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons

On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy