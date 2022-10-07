Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and first-degree rape
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, of Houma, was arrested on charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer aided Solicitation of a Minor, First-Degree Rape, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, in connection with multiple investigations.
fox8live.com
Violent weekend sees 15 robberies and car break-ins, two murders in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police investigated 15 robberies across New Orleans over the weekend, along with one shooting and two murders. The violence began Friday night when the NOPD says a 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot Friday night (Oct. 7) outside a Mid-City ice cream shop where he reportedly worked.
houmatimes.com
HPD Looking for Two Suspects in Houma Shooting
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Houma Police Department conducted an investigation into a report of gunfire at 7468 Main Street in Houma where a 31-year-old female was struck in her lower extremities. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify several individuals involved...
L'Observateur
TPSO update Sunday shooting of a juvenile
HAMMOND, LA – Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis stated in a press conference Monday afternoon that (7) seven individuals have been arrested in connection to a shooting that tragically claimed the life of a 16-year-old Hammond High Student. The incident took place close to midnight on October 8, 2022, outside of a residence on St. Paul Loop in Hammond, LA.
WDSU
LaPlace 19-year-old woman killed Sunday afternoon identified; no arrests made
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman. St. John deputies say Yasmin Halum was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive in LaPlace just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
Deadly drive-by in Hammond began as altercation after teen assaulted twerking girlfriend, say cops
A deadly drive-by shooting in the St. Paul Loop subdivision of Hammond started as a fight at a house party, Tangipahoa Parish authorities said Monday.
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS — After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding subject in connection to juvenile’s murder
Chief Jimmy Travis reports that several arrests have been made in relation to a murder that took place just before midnight last night, at St. Paul Loop in Hammond, La. where over 20 shots were fired. Detectives are asking for the publics assistance in locating, 17 year old Bradney McGary,...
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
St. Roch gunshot victim dies after arriving at the hospital Sunday evening
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
L'Observateur
LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Plaquemines Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Oct. 8 in Plaquemines Parish. The body of Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, was recovered near Empire around 9:30 p.m. His body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
NOPD searching for missing 44-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A man has been reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, 44-year-old Kevin King was reported missing by family on October 6, 2022. No one has heard or seen him since. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, please contact 4th District Detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045...
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Florida man arrested for possession of drugs and weapons
On October 6, 2022, patrons and employees of a bar on Williams Blvd called 9-1-1 when they observed a male subject acting suspicious in the bar. Upon their arrival, officers observed Jamie Cole, 44, Florida, sleeping at the bar with marijuana on the bar in front of him and around the base of his bar stool on the floor. Officers interviewed Cole and discovered he is a Florida resident who has been residing in motels around the area. Officers found Cole in possession of a Glock 9mm pistol. Officers also observed the stock of a rifle protruding from his luggage, upon investigation the rifle was reported stolen. A search incidental to arrest found Cole in possession of 11.8 grams of cocaine packaged for distribution and 39 grams of marijuana.
Bicyclist dead after crash in New Orleans East
Early this morning, New Orleans Police say a woman driving a car hit a man riding a bicycle. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred in the early hours today…
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
Newell on Orleans Parish Sheriff's management of jail: 'This is a trainwreck'
On the Newell Normand Show this week, he compared Sheriff Hutson’s progressive stumbles in office to those of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. It just seems there is something new every week.
