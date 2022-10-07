Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this weekWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
Bay Net
SMCSO Deputy Haas Graduates From SWAT School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 7, 2022, Deputy Blake Haas graduated from the Prince George’s County Police Department Basic SWAT School Session 36. The three-week school is physically and mentally demanding, and tests the officer’s ability to adapt and overcome intense situations. Sheriff Tim Cameron and the...
Bay Net
Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 9, 2022, at 12:11 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. Upon arrival deputies located shell casings and a vehicle that had sustained...
WTOP
Prince William Co. middle school student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old boy from Prince William County, Virginia, has been charged with a hate crime after using a slur toward a classmate. The school resource officer for Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge recommended the charges after conducting an investigation into an incident that took place in September. The investigation found...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
Bay Net
WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher removed from classroom over tweets
Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from outside the Prince George’s County School board headquarters with a breakdown of what’s happening.
foxbaltimore.com
Severn woman accused of attacking police officers at Glen Burnie storage facility
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A Severn woman was arrested Sunday after authorities said she attacked police officers in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. Kierra Walston, 26, faces charges of assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, theft and trespassing. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Ritchie Mini...
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeking Identity For Theft Suspect At Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:55 pm, the suspect loaded a shopping cart with merchandise at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park and left the store without paying.
Bay Net
Motorcycle Crash In Charles County Results In Serious Injuries
LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has left one person significantly injured. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 10, first responders were called to Crain Highway, in the area of Rosewick Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.
popville.com
Shootings in Park View and Columbia Heights around 11:15am and 11:30am this morning
Readers reported: “Shooting in Park View about 11 am – around Warden and Park NW. Surrounding streets closed off HEAVY police presence.”. “There was just a shooting in Columbia heights around 11:35 am today. Very loud shots at least 10 by Columbia and 14th”. From MPD:. “Shooting Investigation...
Maryland Gas Station Clerk Fends Off Tobacco Fiends Wielding Knife
Two men wen were arrested after demanding tobacco products and money from a Maryland Gas Station employee at knifepoint over the weekend, authorities say. Richard Thomas Hawkins, 37, and Joseph Eugene Wright, 42, allegedly entered the Citgo Gas Station at 501 Crain Highway South and demanded tobacco and money from the clerk around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Killing Stepson In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Homicide Unit Detectives charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in unincorporated Upper Marlboro. The suspect is 68-year-old Jamie Porras of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with the murder of 53-year-old Kelly McClary. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, officers responded to...
Suspects On The Run After Maryland Marijuana Deal Gone Bad Results In Shootout
Two suspects are on the run after an alleged marijuana deal gone bad in Anne Arundel County resulted in a man being shot multiple times, authorities say. The 22-year-old victim met with at least one of the suspects to buy marijuana from him in the 8200 block of Consett Court in Severn around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Missing Fairfax County man found safe
UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Police Officer Arrested for Suspected DUI
A three-year Private First Class Officer named K Froh crashed her personal vehicle c into a tree in a parking lot in Glen Burnie. She was not in uniform and was off duty at the time. The incident happened early this past Friday. The officer was not injured and was released from custody on Friday.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision Killing 62-Year-Old Accokeek Man
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Clinton. The victim is 62-year-old William Hall 3rd of Accokeek. On October 08, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 9800 block of Piscataway...
