Leonardtown, MD

Bay Net

SMCSO Deputy Haas Graduates From SWAT School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On October 7, 2022, Deputy Blake Haas graduated from the Prince George’s County Police Department Basic SWAT School Session 36. The three-week school is physically and mentally demanding, and tests the officer’s ability to adapt and overcome intense situations. Sheriff Tim Cameron and the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Reckless Endangerment In Lexington Park Under Investigation

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 9, 2022, at 12:11 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. Upon arrival deputies located shell casings and a vehicle that had sustained...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

WANTED: Sheriff Seeks The Whereabouts Of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, age 40 of Waldorf. Dorsey violated the conditions of his home detention and is wanted for Escape Second Degree. Dorsey was originally charged with Driving/Attempting to Drive a Motor Vehicle...
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.

On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Motorcycle Crash In Charles County Results In Serious Injuries

LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has left one person significantly injured. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 10, first responders were called to Crain Highway, in the area of Rosewick Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Gas Station Clerk Fends Off Tobacco Fiends Wielding Knife

Two men wen were arrested after demanding tobacco products and money from a Maryland Gas Station employee at knifepoint over the weekend, authorities say. Richard Thomas Hawkins, 37, and Joseph Eugene Wright, 42, allegedly entered the Citgo Gas Station at 501 Crain Highway South and demanded tobacco and money from the clerk around 10:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Killing Stepson In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Homicide Unit Detectives charged a suspect in connection to a homicide in unincorporated Upper Marlboro. The suspect is 68-year-old Jamie Porras of Upper Marlboro. He is charged with the murder of 53-year-old Kelly McClary. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 7:10 am, officers responded to...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
DC News Now

Missing Fairfax County man found safe

UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Police Officer Arrested for Suspected DUI

A three-year Private First Class Officer named K Froh crashed her personal vehicle c into a tree in a parking lot in Glen Burnie. She was not in uniform and was off duty at the time. The incident happened early this past Friday. The officer was not injured and was released from custody on Friday.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

