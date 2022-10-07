ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

More October days full of sun and heat

The start of the workweek is looking beautiful with highs above average. Normally this time of year, temperatures should be around 68 degrees in Denver, but Monday will see highs close to 10 degrees above that. Chris Tomer forecasts. More October days full of sun and heat. The start of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver ranks low for overall safety levels in US cities

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s more to safety than just crime levels. Denver is one of the nation’s least safe cities, according to a data analysis from financial advisor website WalletHub. The study analyzed 182 U.S. cities for home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, then gave each city an overall score with the results.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Mayor visits sit of Aurora liquor store burglary

After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed by another burglary hours later, the Problem Solvers have questions about why the scene was not secured. Joshua Short reports. Mayor visits sit of Aurora liquor store burglary. After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

New bill makes it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters

Aurora City Council members passed a bill that would make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters. Kristen Chapman reports. New bill makes it harder for thieves to sell stolen …. Aurora City Council members passed a bill that would make it harder for thieves to sell stolen...
AURORA, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Clear skies for Harvest Moon Sunday night

The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week. Denver weather: Clear skies for Harvest Moon Sunday …. The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rescue crews save dog with altitude sickness

The Grand County Search and Rescue Crew saved an 80-pound dog that had become extremely sick from altitude sickness near Crater Lake. Alex Rose reports. The Grand County Search and Rescue Crew saved an 80-pound dog that had become extremely sick from altitude sickness near Crater Lake. Alex Rose reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video: Moments after train crashes into police SUV

New video was released on Monday showing the moments after a train crashed into a Platteville Police Department patrol vehicle with a woman detained in the back seat. Alex Rose reports. Video: Moments after train crashes into police SUV. New video was released on Monday showing the moments after a...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday

Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the Eastern Plains. Lows can dip as low as 36 degrees and frost can form, so cover sensitive plants. Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday. Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Boys escape alleged abduction

Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Wildlife officers investigating possible...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Sunshine and 70s through Tuesday

There will be more sunshine and it will be a touch warmer Sunday, which will make for a beautiful day to get outside. There will be more sunshine and it will be a touch warmer Sunday, which will make for a beautiful day to get outside. Man hit and killed...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
5280.com

Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it

“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

RTD R Line derailment: Turn makes drivers nervous. But a transit expert says it’s safe

Danny Casabianca wasn’t surprised when he heard a Regional Transportation District R Line train derailed near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall a few weeks ago. Casabianca has been an RTD light-rail operator for more than four years. Of all of RTD’s eight light-rail lines across the metro region, he considers the middle section of the R Line to be one of the most stressful and dangerous to navigate.

