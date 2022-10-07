Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
More October days full of sun and heat
The start of the workweek is looking beautiful with highs above average. Normally this time of year, temperatures should be around 68 degrees in Denver, but Monday will see highs close to 10 degrees above that. Chris Tomer forecasts. More October days full of sun and heat. The start of...
KDVR.com
Denver ranks low for overall safety levels in US cities
DENVER (KDVR) — There’s more to safety than just crime levels. Denver is one of the nation’s least safe cities, according to a data analysis from financial advisor website WalletHub. The study analyzed 182 U.S. cities for home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, then gave each city an overall score with the results.
These cities, including Denver, have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
KDVR.com
Mayor visits sit of Aurora liquor store burglary
After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed by another burglary hours later, the Problem Solvers have questions about why the scene was not secured. Joshua Short reports. Mayor visits sit of Aurora liquor store burglary. After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Denver’s LeafDrop program is taking dead leaves, giving them new life
The leaves are looking good for now, but once they start to fall and pile up, this local program is offering locations where you can drop them off to give them another life. Carly Cassady reports. Denver’s LeafDrop program is taking dead leaves, …. The leaves are looking good...
KDVR.com
New bill makes it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters
Aurora City Council members passed a bill that would make it harder for thieves to sell stolen catalytic converters. Kristen Chapman reports. New bill makes it harder for thieves to sell stolen …. Aurora City Council members passed a bill that would make it harder for thieves to sell stolen...
One of the most haunted roads in the country is just a few miles from downtown Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019. It takes a lot to scare Stephanie Smith. She’s one of the co-founders of the Denver Ghost Hunters, and spends a lot of time doing investigations in the city’s spookiest places. But she said she...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Clear skies for Harvest Moon Sunday night
The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week. Denver weather: Clear skies for Harvest Moon Sunday …. The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s...
KDVR.com
Rescue crews save dog with altitude sickness
The Grand County Search and Rescue Crew saved an 80-pound dog that had become extremely sick from altitude sickness near Crater Lake. Alex Rose reports. The Grand County Search and Rescue Crew saved an 80-pound dog that had become extremely sick from altitude sickness near Crater Lake. Alex Rose reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Video: Moments after train crashes into police SUV
New video was released on Monday showing the moments after a train crashed into a Platteville Police Department patrol vehicle with a woman detained in the back seat. Alex Rose reports. Video: Moments after train crashes into police SUV. New video was released on Monday showing the moments after a...
KDVR.com
Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday
Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the Eastern Plains. Lows can dip as low as 36 degrees and frost can form, so cover sensitive plants. Frost possible tonight, sunshine on Sunday. Skies will remain clear over Denver Saturday night with frost advisories across the...
KDVR.com
Boys escape alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street. Wildlife officers investigating possible...
KDVR.com
Sunshine and 70s through Tuesday
There will be more sunshine and it will be a touch warmer Sunday, which will make for a beautiful day to get outside. There will be more sunshine and it will be a touch warmer Sunday, which will make for a beautiful day to get outside. Man hit and killed...
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
5280.com
Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it
“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
cpr.org
RTD R Line derailment: Turn makes drivers nervous. But a transit expert says it’s safe
Danny Casabianca wasn’t surprised when he heard a Regional Transportation District R Line train derailed near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall a few weeks ago. Casabianca has been an RTD light-rail operator for more than four years. Of all of RTD’s eight light-rail lines across the metro region, he considers the middle section of the R Line to be one of the most stressful and dangerous to navigate.
Comments / 2