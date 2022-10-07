ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Your vote may not count much, but it matters

By Michael Seeger
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJgtM_0iPvySxp00

“If voting really mattered they wouldn’t let us do it." — Mark Twain

A familiar complaint among the citizenry around election time — centered on the seeming irrelevancy of the ballot box and the feeling that an individual’s vote doesn’t matter since the established powers will continue to run affairs as they see fit, regardless of voter input —is encapsulated in the above quote by American humorist Mark Twain.

We are in the midst of an election and —whether Twain said it, or not —your vote absolutely counts.

But it doesn’t matter.

Sure, you’ll impact the total number of people who voted for a candidate, but your vote won’t change the outcome.

This may seem sardonic to some, but it’s not —I think voting is not only a right, but a sacred responsibility. I go to the polls, though I don’t think my vote will matter, because voting is our voice as citizens. But even so, satire is at the heart of humor and, more importantly, leads us to question (and repair) what is wrong with the world.

Your vote may not count much, but it matters.

We all have our reasons for voting —to honor those who fought and died for our freedoms or being an example to others in showing how voting symbolizes a faith in democracy, are two good ones.

This is America! Self-government is a team sport —and standing on the sidelines simply doesn’t cut it.

When Indian Wells voted to incorporate on June 27, 1967, voter turnout was upwards of 85% —and an incredible 93% (of the only 285 registered voters) cast their ballots in favor of incorporation, which passed by the highest percentage of voters in California's history!

Congressional elections have sometimes come down to a single vote in the past (Twice in Nevada, a coin flip determined the winner.) But the truth is, elections that matter are rarely ever close —even Bush vs. Gore was separated by several hundred votes. Counting errors (and recounts) make more of a difference than the casted vote of any individual.

In a perfect world where everyone voted —with zero error in counting ballots —no single individual could boast to be the decisive voter, the credit would be shared by millions. Even if it came down to a single vote, one individual’s ballot wouldn’t have an impact either way because it takes two votes to make the difference. This may be flawed logic, but some ambiguity remains about the exact value of one vote.

Casting your vote matters —and a news-informed, editorial-reading electorate is vital to the health of a nation —because all politics are local.

Though confidential, your vote remains a matter of public record —and elected officials are aware of the demographic groups doing the voting. The voiceless non-voter lacks power and misses out on a sense of pride that comes with participation, affecting history, and giving shape to the future.

I may not believe my vote matters much, but regardless of the outcome, I’ll receive benefit by voting. Like reducing one’s carbon footprint (or picking up trash on the trail), there’s a tangible payoff for the effort.

So be sure to vote at every opportunity.

Michael C. Seeger, a poet, writer and educator, lives in Cathedral City. Email him at hemingwayhero@dc.rr.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Your vote may not count much, but it matters

Comments / 2

Ftwc63
4d ago

Why are people so gullible, when it comes to the election information, especially when it's false, it's for myself I don't believe in that false information about elections, there is no significant election fall out there, the truck keeps spreading lies about it about the election, they're using fear, that's the only way Republicans can win at elections, but not me, I am a true blue Democrat,

Reply
2
Related
Herald & Review

Sara Guillermo: Why it matters that Gen Z voters are not a monolith

Some editorial writers are keen to describe the looming midterms as "the inflation election." Then again, their average readers are millionaires by household net worth. They skew 62% male and in their 40s. The last time I checked, the great thing about America is that it's a democracy. It includes non-millionaires. It includes women. It includes young people. It may still be news to some people, but Generation Z is increasingly influencing the outcome of elections.
ELECTIONS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
AOL Corp

2022 poll: Less than half of Trump voters say losing candidates should concede elections

Nearly two years after Donald Trump launched his relentless and baseless assault on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election — a scheme that culminated in his supporters’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that less than half of Americans (46%) now believe that candidates "should commit in advance to accepting the results" of this year's midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Madison's absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal but they're staying put — as permanent artworks criticizing Supreme Court ruling

MADISON - Madison city officials have wrapped more than a dozen dormant absentee ballot drop boxes in art and criticism of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling barring voters from returning their ballots anywhere but a clerk's office or polling station. The drop boxes, once painted to resemble the capital city's bright blue flag,...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#American#Indian
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nevada Current

How much is too much for Herschel Walker’s ‘family-values’ voters?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary You can tell Herschel Walker was raised right. After all, only a gentleman would think to send a “Get well” card – hand-signed, from #34! — to the girlfriend whose abortion he had just financed. That’s classy, or as close to classy as you’re going to find in this mess. It is not classy to […] The post How much is too much for Herschel Walker’s ‘family-values’ voters? appeared first on Nevada Current.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert mocked as her ‘two words’ anti-Biden tweet backfires

Lauren Boebert’s attempted jab and President Joe Biden appeared to backfire as some people missed his gaffe referenced by the Colorado Republican. “Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon!” Ms Boebert tweeted on Saturday, employing a euphemism used by conservatives meaning “f*** Joe Biden”. While many mocked Ms Boebert for using three words instead of her stated two, her supporters noted that this was likely an attempt to ridicule Mr Biden who had just made that mistake in a speech on Friday. “BREAKING: Lauren Boebert just completely humiliated herself, tweeting ‘Two Words: Let’s Go Brandon.’ That’s THREE words. She’s such...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

House Republican defends Tuberville over reparations remark

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told guest host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but that politicians should be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ballotpedia News

31 states release the partisan affiliations of registered voters: 39% are Democrats, 29% are Republicans, and 29% are independents

Thirty-three U.S. states and territories report the party affiliations of registered voters as indicated on their voter registration forms. In states with closed primaries, affiliation with a political party can be a condition of participation in that party’s primaries. The remaining states either do not request partisan affiliations on their registration forms or they do not report the totals publicly.
ELECTIONS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she plans to become a part of the anti-gerrymandering effort once she leaves office at the end of the year. In committing to her next steps after the her term-limited time as the head of the state’s highest court, she also acknowledge the failures that happened in […] The post Ohio chief justice: ‘We do not have a Constitution that will end gerrymandering’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy