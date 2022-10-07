Read full article on original website
Related
Grazia
‘The Only Way To Demystify Pregnancy Loss Is To Be Honest’
In 2017, following three years of trying to conceive a second baby, my husband and I embarked on our first round of IVF. When the first cycle resulted in pregnancy, I was elated to be able to share this news and announced it with a picture of my bump on Instagram. But, five months into my pregnancy, my waters broke in the middle of the night. I delivered my baby in my bathroom and, while I held his hands and told him I loved him, I watched him slowly stop breathing. Paramedics took me to hospital, where I spent the morning holding my son and trying to get through not only the next hour, but the next minute of this new, unwelcome reality.
Grazia
MAFS UK’S Kwame Badu Refutes Accusations He ‘Fat-Shamed’ Kasia London
Married at First Sight UK star Kwame Badu has refuted accusations that he ‘fat-shamed’ his ex-wife Kasia London. Kwame, 42, and Kasia, 36, left the experiment in scenes aired last week after she came to the realisation that things were ‘completely over’. And in a recent...
Comments / 0