Could Be The Best Monday Ever In New York State
Mondays can be brutal! The feeling that the fun of the weekend is gone is a blur and a long week at work is ahead is enough to make anyone feel down. But there is some good news for those in New York State today. To begin with, for many,...
‘A Friend of the Family’ Is Better Than ‘Dahmer’ in One Crucial Way: Involving The Victims
Ever since its premiere on September 21, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated headlines and Netflix algorithms. The series has emerged as one of the most-watched Netflix originals of all time while also drawing intense criticism. As we continue to parse through Monster’s merits and misdeeds, it’s worth shining a light on one true crime series that’s handled its subject matter correctly: Peacock‘s A Friend of the Family. Both Monster and A Friend of the Family revolve around horrifying true crime cases. Monster retells the Jeffrey Dahmer case and uses narrative in an attempt to explain how this...
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Culture Genesis Expands Women-Targeted Content with xoNecole and Curly Culture Partnerships on YouTube
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Culture Genesis, a media-tech company focused on multicultural creators and publishers of the culture, today announced it has added xoNecole and Curly Culture to its YouTube network. The move will strengthen digital video and strategy for each brand and help them grow their YouTube presence — while giving Culture Genesis and its advertisers increased access to a premium, multicultural female audience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006002/en/ Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole (Photo: Business Wire)
Eminem notches another song in Spotify's Billions Club, sets a record
Eminem has once again joined Spotify's Billions Club, and his latest entry gives him yet another significant streaming accomplishment.
A Decade of Zedd: Why the 10-Year Anniversary of ‘Clarity’ Doubles as Inspiration for Upcoming New Album
10 years have passed since Zedd kicked off his DJing career with his debut album “Clarity.” Though the Grammy-winning artist admits he’s experimented in the decade since, the one thing that has remained constant is his appreciation for his roots — specifically for “Clarity,” which Zedd says is a major source of inspiration for his next project. “Musically speaking, I listen back to this album and I am re-inspired by it,” Zedd told Variety in an interview, the day of “Clarity’s” 10-year anniversary. “It’s been so long since I’ve listened to my own album — and I think to have my...
Airports In New York State Hacked By Russians?
The busy holiday travel season is almost here and many are making plans to meet with family and friends and are booking their flights now. There are some that are saying you will save a bunch of money if you make reservations to fly on Thanksgiving. It's a gamble. Especially when you consider the weather as a factor this time of year.
