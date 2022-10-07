ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

West Brom boss Steve Bruce could make changes against Luton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dn5JE_0iPvxvOz00

West Brom boss Steve Bruce could make changes ahead of their clash with Luton.

Bruce hinted that he could shuffle his squad again after he made six alterations to the starting line-up that lost 1-0 to Preston in midweek.

Goalkeeper Alex Palmer and defender Martin Kelly were handed their league debuts against the Lilywhites and could push to start against the Hatters.

Semi Ajayi (ankle), Kyle Bartley (hamstring) Daryl Dike (thigh) and Kean Bryan (knee) all remain sidelined for the Baggies.

Luton are again without centre-back Reece Burke after he missed the midweek draw against Huddersfield with a hamstring problem.

Burke was forced off in the previous game at Hull and the club are still waiting to learn the full extent of the injury.

Manager Nathan Jones has confirmed that Henri Lansbury was not injured when replaced at half-time against Huddersfield, but was being carefully managed after his recent lay-off.

Summer signing Alfie Doughty is pushing to make his debut having built up his fitness since overcoming injury.

