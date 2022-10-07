The Prime Day phone deals have landed in the Prime Day Early Access Sale, and they are actually really good, saving you massive chunks of money on top-tier devices. You could save up to $300 / £300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Flip 4, as well as some good discounts on the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Or you can go for more of a mid-range device like the Motorola Moto G Stylus and bring it home for just over $200 / £200.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO