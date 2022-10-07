Read full article on original website
Are you a gamer running Windows 11? Here’s Microsoft’s advice to speed up games
Windows 11 has a couple of tweaks to security settings which can help PC gamers get smoother frame rates, Microsoft has advised. In a blog post (opens in new tab) spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), Microsoft supplies instructions on how to switch off two features that provide beefier security for Windows 11 PCs, thereby delivering better performance in games – with the trade-off that your system is more vulnerable to attack with this functionality disabled.
Microsoft Outlook update will stop sensitive emails ending up in the wrong hands
Business users will soon benefit from improved Microsoft Outlook functionality that will help ensure sensitive information is kept within the appropriate circles. Currently, Microsoft provides a sensitivity labels tool, which lets employees manually dictate the sensitivity status of an email message. There is also an automatic labelling feature that can detect personally identifying information like social security numbers and payment details.
What to expect from Microsoft's 2022 Surface event
Microsoft's big October 12 hardware event has almost arrived, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding which new Surface products we might see. Since the Surface Laptop 4 launched back in April 2021, there hasn't been much on the hardware front from Microsoft barring a few releases in October 2021. We're expecting a lot of new hardware announcements from this event, although our current expectations are based mostly on leaks so temper your excitement until the day itself.
Google Cloud is expanding into a bunch of new regions, despite hefty losses
Google Cloud has announced plans to launch a host of new cloud regions in Europe and Africa, in an effort to meet growing customer demand across the globe. As detailed at Google Cloud Next ‘22, the company will open new regions in Austria, Greece, Norway, Sweden and South Africa, which in combination with previous commitments will expand the scope of the network to 48 localities in total.
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
Apple October launches: the new devices we might see this month
The launch of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 has come and gone, but Apple most likely isn't done with hardware in 2022 yet: the rumors are that we've got quite a few more new products to look forward to before the year is out. Although we had...
MFE Inspection Solutions Announces New 640 x 512 Handheld OGI Camera with Android-based User Interface
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- MFE Inspection Solutions announces the release of the new MFE Handheld Optical Gas Imaging Camera today that will allow operators to visualize harmful gas leaks in real-time and take immediate action. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005975/en/ The MFE OGI Handheld Camera features a 640 x 512 HOT mid-wave infrared camera core and sources its power from its 70wh rechargeable battery handle. (Photo: Business Wire)
RTX 4090 too expensive? Nvidia resurrects another old favorite
UK retailer Scan.co.uk (opens in new tab) has listed (and then quickly delisted) a new budget Nvidia GPU, but it sadly isn't the RTX 4060 we’ve been waiting for see. No, it’s a new version of the already-excellent RTX 3060 Ti – now equipped with upgraded GDDR6X VRAM.
New service makes it easier than ever for rookies to launch Microsoft 365 phishing attacks
A newly created Phishing-as-a-Service (Phaas) platform could give even inexperienced hackers the tools they need to launch damaging attacks against Microsoft 365, experts have warned. Cybersecurity researchers from Mandiant found that "Caffeine" removes much of the friction usually found in competing services, making it worryingly effective in stealing passwords (opens...
iPadOS 16.1 could arrive sooner than you think – but what about Stage Manager?
After a delay and a rename to iPadOS 16.1, it's been alleged that the software update for iPads could arrive on October 24, six weeks after iOS 16 and watchOS 9 debuted. It's an update that's regarded as one of the most important to come to Apple's tablet, and it's not just because of the weather app arriving. Stage Manager is the latest method to help you manage multiple apps at once, while also enabling external display support.
Prime Day phone deals: big savings on Samsung, Google, Xiaomi and more
The Prime Day phone deals have landed in the Prime Day Early Access Sale, and they are actually really good, saving you massive chunks of money on top-tier devices. You could save up to $300 / £300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Flip 4, as well as some good discounts on the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Or you can go for more of a mid-range device like the Motorola Moto G Stylus and bring it home for just over $200 / £200.
A whole load of phishing emails make it past Microsoft Defender, researchers say
Microsoft Defender, the in-built security service for Windows, which also scans incoming email messages for malicious content, misses almost a fifth (18.8%) of all phishing emails, a new report from Avanan claims. The company claims to have analyzed almost three million emails that were scanned by Microsoft and Check Point...
Mountain DisplayPad + MacroPad review
With a good variety of button customization, the DisplayPad can be tweaked to any situation, be it streaming on Twitch or editing videos in Premiere Pro. You are currently only limited to using OBS with the DisplayPad, but we’re hoping that future software updates expand the integration with other software as well. The MacroPad is also a useful utility for quick macro executions without any hiccups, but only if you need the extra keys.
How ransomware turned into the stuff of nightmares for modern businesses
There are few cyberthreats that have evolved in recent years quite the same way as ransomware, which over the last two decades has become a scourge for businesses across the globe. From simple infect and encrypt attacks, to double- and now triple-extortion attacks, ransomware has become one of the most...
How to watch Meta Connect 2022 and see the 'Quest Pro' headset reveal live
Today’s the day: Meta Connect will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we'll finally learn about all of Meta’s latest VR developments. The biggest news we expect to see at Meta Connect is...
Samsung Galaxy S23 could get a much-needed battery boost
For reasons that are unclear to everyone but Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a smaller battery than its predecessor – coming in at just 3,700mAh, but it seems the company might be backtracking on that reduction for the Samsung Galaxy S23. According to Digital Chat Station – a...
Project Cambria and VR game reveals: what to expect from Meta connect 2022
Meta Connect 2022 will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we can’t wait to see what Mark Zuckerberg and his company have to show us at the opening keynote. But if you’re eager to know...
Dyson Airwrap vs Shark FlexStyle: which is the best premium multistyler hair tool?
Whether it’s the added convenience they bring, or the fact they can save you time, space and money, multistylers have become a must-have hair tool. As their name suggests, multistylers allow you to create multiple hair styles with a single product. Each has a barrel upon which you attach and detach accessories. A motor in the barrel produces hot air and depending on the accessory you use, you can control this hot air in a way that creates waves, curls, bouncy blow dries or sleek, straight styles.
8 of the best Prime Early Access deals under £50 in the UK
The Prime Early Access Sale is live in the UK this morning - and there are plenty of deals that won't break the bank. We've scoured Amazon to find the best offers under £50, so if you're looking for a bargain have a browse... We've got everything from Fire...
Gmail is getting the security upgrade it's always needed
Google has announced that corporate users of its email service will soon benefit from a new security feature that should help prevent data from falling into the wrong hands. As revealed at Google Cloud Next, the company’s annual cloud computing showcase, both Gmail and Google Calendar are set to receive support for client-side encryption (CSE).
