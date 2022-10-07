Read full article on original website
Kevin Warren: Seamless Integration of UCLA, USC to Big Ten a 'Can't-Miss Opportunity'
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren discussed the integration of UCLA and USC during his opening press conference Tuesday during Big Ten Basketball Media Days in Minneapolis.
NFL Power Rankings: Still the Standard, Bills Reclaim Top Spot
In this business, you’re either doing power rankings half asleep or losing sleep doing the power rankings. This isn’t some effort to puff out SI’s chest and say that our power rankings are better than other power rankings, but it is something I think a great deal about because, if you’re here, it matters to you. In the past, I’ve written about what we really mean by power, and I think it’s OK to have a somewhat fluid definition so long as you’re honest about it.
NFL・
Matt Rhule Leaves Behind a Giant Mess in Carolina
Panthers owner David Tepper’s signing Matt Rhule to a seven-year, $63 million deal in 2020 was no small gesture. For one, it angered fellow members of the NFL owners’ club, raising the entry price for unproven talent beyond the standard four-year deals they were accustomed to. But, more significantly, it was a gamble on the idea that a roster in need of rebuilding could be rebuilt by someone whose best efforts in that regard came in the NCAA landscape, where talent equity and acquisition are more a game of effort and salesmanship.
WCC Men’s Preseason Rankings, Postseason Outlook
As part of its 2022–23 men’s basketball preseason coverage, Sports Illustrated is rolling out previews for each of the top 10 conferences. Next up is the WCC.
The NFC East Is No Longer a Laughingstock
Aside from a windfall of generational quarterbacks, nothing changes the fortunes of a previously woebegone division more than an injection of coaching talent—or perhaps the discovery of previously unrecognized coaching talent within one’s own building (or within one’s own self!).
NFL・
