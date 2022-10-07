(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Robert Ellis, who was found fatally shot and burned in 2015 on Detroit's west side.The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2015, at 19140 Archdale St., between W. Seven Mile Road and Cambridge Avenue. Robert Ellis, also known as "Bobby" or "Blue" was found shot and burned after a neighbor smelled smoke and called 911.When emergency units arrived at the house, they found his body.All tips will remain anonymous.To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the website at www.1800speakup.org.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO