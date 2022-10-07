ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Gorillaz: Demon Days Live Free Online

Best sites to watch Gorillaz: Demon Days Live - Last updated on Oct 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Gorillaz: Demon Days Live online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Gorillaz: Demon Days Live on this page.
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Where to Watch and Stream And the Woman Shall Fear Her Husband Free Online

Cast: Maro Kodou Giorgos Konstantinou Despo Diamantidou Stavros Xenidis Kostas Doukas. When a man decides to marry the woman he's been living with, she stops being the silent patient person she was and claims to be the boss in the house. Her behaviour changes so much after the marriage that the husband gets so irritated as to ask for a divorce even a few hours later..
Where to Watch and Stream Homeland: Iraq Year Zero Free Online

Best sites to watch Homeland: Iraq Year Zero - Last updated on Oct 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Homeland: Iraq Year Zero online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Homeland: Iraq Year Zero on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream WWE: Macho Man - The Randy Savage Story Free Online

WWE: Macho Man - The Randy Savage Story. Cast: Randy Poffo Hulk Hogan Ric Flair Jim Hellwig Bret Hart. WWE fans, you have waited long enough! His glistening wardrobe, often-imitated cadence and grandiose style was outshined only by his virtuoso performances in the ring. Macho Man, with his gorgeous leading lady Miss Elizabeth, embodied the raging 80s in WWE and later, compounded his success in WCW. Now, the complete story of his incredible life can finally be told in Macho Man: The Randy Savage Story.
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'

Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery

There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Preview Confirms Major Death as The Green Council Takes Over

If there's one thing we know about Game of Thrones, it's the fact that the ninth episode is always something to watch out for. So it's no surprise that people are already expecting big things in House of the Dragon Episode 9. Not surprisingly, the teaser for next Sunday's episode doesn't disappoint as a major death is instantly confirmed while the Green Council is shown making preparations to take over Westeros.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Brings Back Important Character in the Dance of the Dragons

There was a lot going on in House of the Dragon Episode 8. In addition to worrying about two of the lords of the most powerful Houses from Old Valyria being close to death, it was also confirmed that the younger Targaryens are ready to kill each other at any given moment. However, The Lord of the Tides also brought back a major character who will play a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons.
Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Confirms MCU Return

Earlier this year, Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Moon Knight where he played the titular hero and his other multiple personalities. So far, Marvel Studios has not revealed any details about the actor's future in the franchise after the series. Now, it looks like we are starting to get a glimpse of what's next for the character in the MCU.
DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project

The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name

HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
