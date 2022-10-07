ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe Police take one escapee into custody; searching for other 2 juveniles

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to Monroe Police, Dallas Wesley has been taken into custody. Haynes and Webb are still wanted.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Green Oaks Detention Center in reference to three male juveniles escaping custody. According to officials, 15-year-old DeMarcus Haynes, 17-year-old Issavion Webb, and 16-year-old Dallas Wesley allegedly fled the facility in an unknown direction.

The juveniles are considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the three juveniles, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

