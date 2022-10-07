Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some people with disabilities can’t work, many are looking for jobs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, just over 10% of people with disabilities are actively searching. One Vermont business is hoping to change that and is encouraging others to do the same during this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
WCAX
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are working on a plan to house Vermont’s youngest violent offenders. It’s been 10 days since lawmakers told the Scott administration to come up with a plan to house those offenders. Since the closure of the Woodside detention facility several years ago,...
WCAX
MiVT: Brown & Jenkins
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. “I was in a very popular breakfast place in Burlington, and I had the coffee, and I said to my mom that was with me, ‘This is the most amazing coffee I’ve ever had,’” she recounted.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out what the upcoming legislative session should look like as COVID continues. At this point in the year, Vermont’s Statehouse is brimming with visitors from around the globe. But in the next few months, the Statehouse will be chock full of lawmakers, so decision-makers in Montpelier are making pandemic preparations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington City Council special election takes shape after Democrat, Progressive caucuses
Progressive Dina John and Democrat Maea Brandt will battle for the vacated East District council seat on Dec. 6. Burlington Republicans are not fielding a candidate, according to the party chair. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington City Council special election takes shape after Democrat, Progressive caucuses.
Colchester Sun
Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black and Republican candidate Roger Drury answer questions on healthcare, education and abortion for CHI-24
ESSEX — Democratic incumbent Alyssa Black (D-Essex) sat down with Republican candidate Roger Drury during a forum Oct. 4 to answer questions about the ballot and other issues Vermonters are facing. Both candidates are vying for the single seat available for the CHI-24 State Representative. During the forum, Black...
vermontcatholic.org
Bishop ordains 7 permanent deacons
It was a day for deacons Oct. 8 as Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne ordained seven men to serve as permanent deacons in Vermont; many other deacons attended the special morning Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington. The men ordained were Bob Begley of Holy Angels and Immaculate Conception parishes...
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burlington Educators Sue Monsanto Over PCB Contamination at High School
Two former Burlington High School educators have sued the chemical-maker Monsanto after suffering physical ailments they claim are linked to their workplace exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a toxic chemical that’s been found throughout the school's former campus in the city’s New North End. Filed in federal district...
WCAX
North Country Community College receives funding to update labs
MALONE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students in New York’s North Country will be mixing up more experiments thanks to new funding. Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay, secured $250,000 for the North Country Community College. The money will be spent on science lab upgrades to the Malone campus. We expect to learn...
WCAX
Walking tour teaches history of Burlington’s Little Jerusalem
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People took to the streets on Sunday to learn about a historic Burlington immigrant neighborhood called Little Jerusalem. “We did this tour as part of an educational increase in our mission to bring people knowledge about the Jewish community and its history... to actually help people find their way, walk the paths, walk the streets and see what was where in order to realize what we have built upon where we are today,” archivist Aaron Goldberg said.
Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years
RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
United Airlines holds job fair at Burlington airport
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - United Airlines is holding a hiring event this week. People interested in working with the airline can attend a job fair this Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Burlington International Airport. United said they looking to fill 25 ramp positions...
WCAX
Fort Ti Ferry closes for season
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Fort Ti Ferry has closed for the season. The cable ferry between Ticonderoga, New York, and Shoreham, Vermont, took its last runs of the year on Monday. The last trip left the Vermont side at 5:30 p.m., and the New York site at 5:45 p.m.
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
WCAX
Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time. The Central Vermont Medical Center said they generally have 100 nursing...
WCAX
United Airlines holds job fair at BTV
Vermonters in need are being encouraged to sign up for the WIC Program during national enrollment week. Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment. New security technology is being used in the Burlington international airport for the very first time. Burlington coffee shop benefits from inclusive hiring. Updated: 12 hours...
WCAX
WCAX Morning Show accepting pet costume competition submissions
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Dress up your pet for Halloween and email the morning show a picture for a chance to win a WCAX Swag Bag!. We are doing costume contests over the month of October and starting this week with your pets. Email any pet photos to montgomery@wcax.com, we are...
Vermont man dies after crashing into cow at over 100 mph
A Vermont man has died after reportedly crashing into a cow while going over 100 miles per hour. The Vermont State Police said the driver, Jason St Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, died on scene.
Comments / 1