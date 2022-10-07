BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People took to the streets on Sunday to learn about a historic Burlington immigrant neighborhood called Little Jerusalem. “We did this tour as part of an educational increase in our mission to bring people knowledge about the Jewish community and its history... to actually help people find their way, walk the paths, walk the streets and see what was where in order to realize what we have built upon where we are today,” archivist Aaron Goldberg said.

