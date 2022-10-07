Read full article on original website
Grazia
Strictly Come Dancing: Is It Fair To Call Shirley Ballas Sexist?
After Sunday night's controversial dance-off, Shirley Ballas has been labelled 'sexist' by some Strictly Come Dancing viewers, with many arguing she 'favours' the male contestants. Fluer East and Vito Coppola along with Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice found themselves in the dreaded dance off after they failed to win over the public. After both couples performed their dances again for survival, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse chose to save presenter and singer Fleur East - which automatically sent presenter Richie home. However, head judge Shirley made a last minute remark stating she would have voted to save Richie if she had the final say.
Grazia
Should Luckiest Girl Alive On Netflix Come With A Trigger Warning?
From the outset it’s clear that there’s something amiss with Ani Fannelli’s world in ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ but Netflix’s description of their latest hit, doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of how intense the plot line is. Based on the novel of...
Grazia
Yes, We Would LOVE A Freaky Friday Sequel
In the best news to come all year, Jamie Lee Curtis has declared that she has indeed pitched a Freaky Friday sequel idea to Disney. And we, for one, are down for the ride. The body swap comedy was a huge hit back when it debuted in 2003, so it makes total sense that Hollywood icon Jamie would be down to do it all over again.
School Nurses, Tell Me The Wildest Thing You've Had To Deal With That Made You Go, "I Need A Raise"
I'm sorry to every school nurse who's gotten head lice from their students.
Grazia
Here’s What Prince William And Kate Said During Their Radio 1 Newsbeat Takeover
In honour of World Mental Health day the Prince and Princess of Wales – both prolific activists in the field – took over Radio 1’s Newsbeat to speak to four guests about the importance of looking out for other and speaking out. During the 15-minute special, which...
Grazia
MAFS UK: Should Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray Been Allowed Back In The Experiment?
As far as experiments go, Married at First Sight is on the extreme end of the spectrum. After all, saying ‘I do’ to a complete stranger isn’t exactly conventional, but we take our hats off to those who feel brave enough to leave the decision of their future husband or wife in the hands of experts - aka Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.
Grazia
Gigi Hadid And Selena Gomez’s Favourite High Street Denim Brand Is Discounted In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
There might be some seriously good designer denim brands out there, but there's a high street alternative that rivals them all, especially among the A-list. Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, all repeat-wear its jeans, dungarees, shorts and denim jackets. We're talking, of course, about the ultimate when it comes to cult classic denim: Levi's.
Grazia
MAFS UK’S Kwame Badu Refutes Accusations He ‘Fat-Shamed’ Kasia London
Married at First Sight UK star Kwame Badu has refuted accusations that he ‘fat-shamed’ his ex-wife Kasia London. Kwame, 42, and Kasia, 36, left the experiment in scenes aired last week after she came to the realisation that things were ‘completely over’. And in a recent...
Grazia
‘The Only Way To Demystify Pregnancy Loss Is To Be Honest’
In 2017, following three years of trying to conceive a second baby, my husband and I embarked on our first round of IVF. When the first cycle resulted in pregnancy, I was elated to be able to share this news and announced it with a picture of my bump on Instagram. But, five months into my pregnancy, my waters broke in the middle of the night. I delivered my baby in my bathroom and, while I held his hands and told him I loved him, I watched him slowly stop breathing. Paramedics took me to hospital, where I spent the morning holding my son and trying to get through not only the next hour, but the next minute of this new, unwelcome reality.
