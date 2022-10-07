Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off he bought on lunch break
A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur. Decatur is about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both over $400M; 3rd largest this year
DETROIT – Someone -- or, perhaps, several someones -- may be winning big this week: Both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have surpassed $400 million each. As of Monday, Oct. 10, the Powerball jackpot is sitting at $401 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $445 million. The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, and the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Mt. Pleasant Lottery Club Wins More Than $600,000 in Lucky 7’s Fast Cash Jackpot
A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast Cash,” said the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city
DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?. Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area. We’ve got...
‘Am I dreaming?’ Kentucky man claims $1 million Powerball lottery ticket with five winning numbers
A Lexington man (who wishes to remain anonymous) has come forward with the winning Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in Lexington on August 31st. The winning ticket that was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington matched the first five white ball numbers to...
Saginaw Woman Spends $1.1 M After Being Appointed Mother’s Guardian
A Michigan woman is accused of spending over a million dollars of her mother's money after she was appointed to be her guardian due to a series of strokes. Valda Cork is accused of recklessly spending her mother's money after being appointed the woman's guardian and conservator in 2018. Her mother was no longer able to care for herself or handle her finances.
ClickOnDetroit.com
House bill aims to give the ‘bird of fire’ Michigan’s state bird title
American Robins have been our state bird since 1931, but a few Michigan officials are hoping to change it -- to the Kirtland’s warbler. Michigan has the same state bird as Connecticut and Wisconsin. Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, introduced a bill to make the Kirtland’s warbler the official state...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: 57-year-old woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket
An Indiana woman feels “financial relief” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville. “My husband and I...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
WILX-TV
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
fox2detroit.com
Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana
A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
