Mount Pleasant, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 24-year-old man wins $500K on scratch off he bought on lunch break

A stop during lunch break led a Cass County man to winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Times 10 instant game. The lucky 24-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur. Decatur is about 30 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.
DECATUR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots both over $400M; 3rd largest this year

DETROIT – Someone -- or, perhaps, several someones -- may be winning big this week: Both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have surpassed $400 million each. As of Monday, Oct. 10, the Powerball jackpot is sitting at $401 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $445 million. The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, and the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city

DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?. Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area. We’ve got...
REAL ESTATE
US 103.1

Saginaw Woman Spends $1.1 M After Being Appointed Mother’s Guardian

A Michigan woman is accused of spending over a million dollars of her mother's money after she was appointed to be her guardian due to a series of strokes. Valda Cork is accused of recklessly spending her mother's money after being appointed the woman's guardian and conservator in 2018. Her mother was no longer able to care for herself or handle her finances.
SAGINAW, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: 57-year-old woman wins $1M on scratch off ticket

An Indiana woman feels “financial relief” after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Double Diamond instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 5019 Red Arrow Highway in Stevensville. “My husband and I...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is your go-to comfort food? If the answer is a burger and some fries on the side, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve delicious burgers, and no matter how you prefer them, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these burger places.
MICHIGAN STATE
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Indiana woman buys Michigan Lottery ticket while getting gas, wins $1 million

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana woman who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket while visiting Michigan won $1 million when she scratched it a few days later. "My husband and I travel to Michigan quite a bit, especially in the summer," the woman said. "We stopped for gas, and I bought some draw tickets for my mom. I saw the diamond on the instant game ticket and decided to grab one at the last minute."
STEVENSVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit dispensary fined, license suspended after state finds duffel bags of marijuana

A medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's west side will have to close its doors for 30 days and pay a $75,000 fine after Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency discovered multiple bags filled with suspected marijuana products that did not have state tagging information. During an unannounced site visit in May 2021, the agency observed multiple bags, backpacks and duffel bags at The House of Mary Jane, located at 19154 James Couzens. They told the company that the products...
DETROIT, MI

