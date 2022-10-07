Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
okcfox.com
One person shot in Yukon, police responding
YUKON (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting occurred near Abigale Drive and Preston Park Drive. Reports say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury. There are no suspects...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City ordinance aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new municipal ordinance goes into effect this month that aims to strengthen enforcement of street takeovers. Oklahoma City police said street takeover participants shut down roads and then perform illegal activities. The updated ordinance allows vehicles found to be in violation to be impounded...
okcfox.com
Petition looks to stop the execution of Oklahoma man slated to die in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A petition from the Action Network is pushing to stop the execution of Anthony Sanchez. Sanchez is slated to be executed in Oklahoma on April 6, 2023 for the 1996 murder of Juli Basken. The petition argues that DNA evidence in the case is questionable...
okcfox.com
Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
okcfox.com
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to embezzling more than $450K
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
okcfox.com
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery
CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition
Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
okcfox.com
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
From celebrations to outdoor adventure, and maybe some pumpkins too, we have the scoop on What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino...
okcfox.com
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
okcfox.com
Morning Milestones: Cathy Brown-wade
We're celebrating a brave cancer survival today, Cathy Brown-wade. All of us on Living Oklahoma wish you the best, congratulations Cathy. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and make sure to put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
okcfox.com
Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
Two Illegal Migrants Arrested In Florida Stealing From ‘Habitat For Humanity’ New Construction Home
Two illegal immigrants have been arrested after being caught stealing from a ‘Habitat For Humanity’ new home that was under construction. This comes during recovery from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday night, a Charlotte County resident called 911 regarding male subjects that were stealing equipment from
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City nonprofit working to end period poverty holds its first fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local nonprofit that provides menstrual products to women in need held its first fundraising event Sunday to fight period poverty in Oklahoma. Period OKC had their fundraiser at Skydance Brewing Company on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. The event included a silent auction as well...
2 East Texans arrested for drug charges, 83 grams of meth seized
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested for drug charges on Monday and officials seized 83.6 grams of meth from an RV park. Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison were arrested in Shelbyville at an RV park after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics investigation. […]
Comments / 0