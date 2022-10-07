ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD investigating deadly shooting at Plaza Inn in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred earlier on Monday morning. OKCPD was called out to Plaza Inn at the I-35 access road near SE 29th around 9:30 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival to Plaza Inn, police...
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
One person shot in Yukon, police responding

YUKON (KOKH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Yukon that left one person injured on Monday night. Officials say the shooting occurred near Abigale Drive and Preston Park Drive. Reports say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury. There are no suspects...
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
Group calling for reforms in Oklahoma County criminal justice system

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — FWD.us, an immigration and criminal justice reform group, is calling for changes to sentencing and bail bond policies in Oklahoma County. According to the organization, higher bonds and longer sentences fail to result in lower crime. FWD.us released a report contrasting criminal justice policies...
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery

CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
Raising Oklahoma: Kids and Good Nutrition

Good nutrition is so important when it comes to kids, but getting them to eat balanced isn't always easy. Jaylyn Ivison with Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral shares what kids should be eating for strong bodies and minds. She also shares some meal ideas as well as ways to work around a picky eater.
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond

From celebrations to outdoor adventure, and maybe some pumpkins too, we have the scoop on What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures, visit grandresortok.com. **Sponsored by Grand Casino...
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Morning Milestones: Cathy Brown-wade

We're celebrating a brave cancer survival today, Cathy Brown-wade. All of us on Living Oklahoma wish you the best, congratulations Cathy. Share your Milestones, just send it to our email at LivingOk@okcfox.com and make sure to put Morning Milestones in the subject line.
Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

