WCAX
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are working on a plan to house Vermont's youngest violent offenders. It's been 10 days since lawmakers told the Scott administration to come up with a plan to house those offenders. Since the closure of the Woodside detention facility several years ago,...
Father and daughter arrested over Sullivan County brawl
A father and daughter from Mamakating were arrested on Sunday.
WCAX
Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees
Fresh coffee is a "brew-tiful" thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time.
WCAX
Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon
Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years.
WCAX
Day two if the Gurung trial is underway
Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job. Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time.
WCAX
Monday Weathercast
Secret Wall Partners with SUPERPLASTIC for live art competition. Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Police shut down mobile meth lab in cemetery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police shut down a mobile drug lab after receiving a complaint about a moving violation. Officials said they received a report about a person trying to exit through the back of a moving pickup truck on Saturday night. Officers were able to pull the vehicle...
WCAX
New York moves to maintain statewide gun laws
Monday Weathercast.
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
WCAX
Day 2 of accused cleaver killer’s trial underway
Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in...
NECN
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
Police: 2 teens shot near Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin
SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Police say two teenagers were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home on Sunday afternoon.At one point, he says, they were so close, they were right underneath his porch. In incident marks the second scare Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, has had to face in almost three months.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, his family is shaken.Zeldin was not home at the time, but his daughters were. The entire family is okay, but two people who were shot and found on his property, leaving many unanswered questions."I'm standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my...
WCAX
MiVT: Brown & Jenkins
JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. “I was in a very popular breakfast place in Burlington, and I had the coffee, and I said to my mom that was with me, ‘This is the most amazing coffee I’ve ever had,’” she recounted.
Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!
There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
WCAX
More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse
More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse
nbcboston.com
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont
Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
wwnytv.com
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
