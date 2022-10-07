ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malone, NY

WCAX

Vermont business breaking barriers with disabled employees

Fresh coffee is a "brew-tiful" thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon

Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years.
BURLINGTON, VT
Malone, NY
Vermont Crime & Safety
WCAX

Day two if the Gurung trial is underway

Central Vermont Medical Center helps nursing students learn on the job. Vermont has been facing a nursing shortage for years, especially as the pandemic continues, but one program that began right before the pandemic is working to retain nurses who are studying at the same time.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Monday Weathercast

Vermont lawmakers consider changes at the Statehouse as COVID continues. Vermont lawmakers are trying to figure out what the upcoming legislative session should look like as...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh Police shut down mobile meth lab in cemetery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police shut down a mobile drug lab after receiving a complaint about a moving violation. Officials said they received a report about a person trying to exit through the back of a moving pickup truck on Saturday night. Officers were able to pull the vehicle...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New York moves to maintain statewide gun laws

New York moves to maintain statewide gun laws
POLITICS
WCAX

Day 2 of accused cleaver killer’s trial underway

Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Police: 2 teens shot near Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin

SHIRLEY, N.Y. -- Police say two teenagers were shot outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home on Sunday afternoon.At one point, he says, they were so close, they were right underneath his porch. In incident marks the second scare Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, has had to face in almost three months.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, his family is shaken.Zeldin was not home at the time, but his daughters were. The entire family is okay, but two people who were shot and found on his property, leaving many unanswered questions."I'm standing in front of crime scene tape in front of my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

MiVT: Brown & Jenkins

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Fresh coffee is a “brew-tiful” thing, and coffee connoisseur Sandrea Riggen has known that for a long time. “I was in a very popular breakfast place in Burlington, and I had the coffee, and I said to my mom that was with me, ‘This is the most amazing coffee I’ve ever had,’” she recounted.
BURLINGTON, VT
Hot 99.1

Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!

There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
BALLSTON, NY
WCAX

More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse

More cameras on the way to boost security at Vermont Statehouse
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont

Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

