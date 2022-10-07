ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Larry Vodenik
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Did you know… what this school was named and what its student nickname was? Do you remember what small business was located just to the east of this school? Yes, it’s Roosevelt Elementary school, located at west 8th and Willis. This school featured an indoor gym and stage. Just east of the school was a small local grocery store. At one time there was a small grocery store within a block or two of each of our schools, Roosevelt opened in 1922 and closed in 1992.

Did you know... what Perry Profit Sharing Stamps were?

