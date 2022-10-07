Read full article on original website
Harlan County was not called bloody Harlan at the time of this hanging it did not get the name of bloody Harlan until the coal miners strike of the late 1920s and early 1930s. and the coal companies started bringing in scabs workers try to stop the miners from starting a union. and as it was said the streets of Harlan County ran with blood.
clayconews.com
Alleged Vandalism Duo found with Meth during Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed along with Lt. Chris Edwards arrested two individuals on Thursday afternoon October 6, 2022 at approximately 4:10 PM. The arrests occurred off Old Whitley Road, approximately 3 miles South of London while deputies were...
somerset106.com
Ohio Man Arrested In Whitley County Thefts
The Williamsburg Police Department says an Ohio man has been arrested facing multiple charges in several states, including Kentucky. Officers say two cars were broken into at Balltown Apartments in Whitley County. When police arrived, they discovered roughly $5,300 worth of items were stolen. During a three-day investigation following the incident which involved multiple agencies from across state lines, police were able to recover the items in Dalton, Georgia and identified 51-year-old Ernest Shackleford as a suspect in the case. Shackleford was taken into custody and at last report was being held in Georgia. Along with the theft charges in Whitley County, he is accused of running from police in Tennessee and Georgia which led to several pursuits.
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
middlesboronews.com
EV charging stations popping up in Cumberland Gap
Electric cars are one facet of a broader trend in accessible mobility. Recently, and in part thanks to a program at the University of Tennessee, new electric car-charging stations are being introduced to Cumberland Gap. The town is working with the university to utilize these charging stations to promote tourism to the area. EV drivers are more likely to visit a particular location – and spend money there – if there are options for charging their vehicles. Communities offering green amenities then become preferred places to live, visit, and shop.
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
wvlt.tv
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
wymt.com
Knott Co. couple detail remarkable flood survival story
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - David and Ruby Jacobs have lived in the same house for decades. That is until July 28, when flood water destroyed everything. As the water began rushing into their house, David Jacobs knew they needed to leave. “We were in here in the house and...
middlesboronews.com
Mountain Lions defeat Lynn Camp in district opener
The only undefeated team in Class A after eight weeks are the Pineville Mountain Lions. Visiting Pineville (7-0 overall, 1-0 district) overpowered Lynn Camp 45-6 on Friday during the District 8 opener for both teams. It was the Mountain Lions’ third straight win over the Wildcats. Senior fullback Landon...
Body found on creek bank ID’d as missing Kentucky flood victim, coroner says
A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff’s body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
The Laurel County Drug Interdiction Team, which is made up of officers from the London Police Department and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says one person is facing charges and another was cited following what they call a ‘major drug bust’. It all started as one LPD Officer Joey Robinson and Deputies Landry Collett and Justin Taylor stopped a car on I-75 near the KY 909 exit. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, 45-year-old Barry Patton of Richmond, was driving on a suspended license. A K-9 unit was called in and alerted police to the possibility of drugs in the car. A search of the vehicle found nearly 5 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be meth, more than 6 grams of a gray powder believed to be heroin and another 6 plus grams of suspected heroin. Police also found baggies, a scale, a glass vial with white powder inside and a handgun. Patton was arrested on multiple charges including trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A passenger in the car, 41-year-old Joshua Lopez of Berea, was cited for trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges. The interdiction team was formed to combat drug trafficking and other offenses along the busy I-75 and Ky. 80 corridors.
2 charged for Laurel County church van theft, vandalism
Deputies said the two were caught on surveillance video in the parking lot of Victory Baptist Chruch cutting holes in the gas tank of two church vans.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of...
wymt.com
State Police investigating deadly Southern Kentucky crash
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wayne County Thursday evening. Troopers were called out to a two-vehicle crash KY-1894 in Wayne County just after 5:30 Thursday evening. Their initial investigation concludes that a...
clayconews.com
ARREST: DRUGS, CASH SEIZED DURING JOINT INVESTIGATION BY AGENCIES IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY (October 6, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London Police Chief Travis Dotson report that on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Winding Blade Road in northern Laurel County.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
wvih.com
Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified
The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
London police confiscate ‘large quantity of drugs’ in traffic stop
Authorities in London have arrested one man and cited another after finding a "large quantity of drugs" in a vehicle during a traffic stop.
q95fm.net
One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash
A man out of Floyd County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. 45-year-old Jason Bailey, of Langley, was driving on Sunday afternoon along RT 680, when his pickup truck is said to have left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey received injuries from the crash and...
