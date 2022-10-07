ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Week 7 scores and more for San Joaquin County high school football

By Shannon Mia Belt, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iplYx_0iPvwe6b00

Week 7 of San Joaquin County football will look a lot different as all San Joaquin Athletic Association teams have bye weeks. But there is plenty of action in other leagues.

In the Valley Oak League, Manteca will host its blackout game against Sierra, and in the Trans Valley League, Escalon looks for its first league win.

Manteca's 4-star linebacker Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State

Here are final scores for Week 7 games in the area (visiting team listed first) :

  • Modesto Christian 30, Escalon 62
  • Oakdale 35, East Union 21
  • Central Catholic 49, Kimball 13
  • Davis 12, Lathrop 33
  • Sierra 0, Manteca 68
  • Mountain House 40, Beyer 6
  • De La Salle 35, St. Mary’s 45
  • Lincoln 42, Lodi 21
  • Le Grand 6, Ripon Christian 38
  • Tokay 26, Tracy 45
  • Big Valley Christian 51, Millennium 7
  • Livingston 20, Ripon 19
  • Argonaut 10, Calaveras 7

This article originally appeared on The Record: Week 7 scores and more for San Joaquin County high school football

