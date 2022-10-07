Week 7 scores and more for San Joaquin County high school football

Week 7 of San Joaquin County football will look a lot different as all San Joaquin Athletic Association teams have bye weeks. But there is plenty of action in other leagues.

In the Valley Oak League, Manteca will host its blackout game against Sierra, and in the Trans Valley League, Escalon looks for its first league win.

Here are final scores for Week 7 games in the area (visiting team listed first) :

Modesto Christian 30, Escalon 62

Oakdale 35, East Union 21

Central Catholic 49, Kimball 13

Davis 12, Lathrop 33

Sierra 0, Manteca 68

Mountain House 40, Beyer 6

De La Salle 35, St. Mary’s 45

Lincoln 42, Lodi 21

Le Grand 6, Ripon Christian 38

Tokay 26, Tracy 45

Big Valley Christian 51, Millennium 7

Livingston 20, Ripon 19

Argonaut 10, Calaveras 7

