Queen Anne, MD

'Doing God's work' — Farm to MD Food Bank continues on ES

By By DOUG BISHOP
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 4 days ago
RUTHSBURG — The final sweet corn gleaning of the year took place at Mason Farms Produce in Ruthsburg on the evening of Sept. 18. Steve and Kate Kraszewski, owners of Mason Farms have hosted a dozen gleanings since mid-July this year, mostly providing sweet corn and some tomatoes to be harvested by volunteers with the Farm to Food Bank program coordinated by Amy Cawley.

Cawley, who grew-up on the Eastern Shore, has for the past 11 years met with farmers across the state, asking if they would consider participating in the gleaning process to provide fresh food to people in need who reside in Maryland. The Kraszewski’s have been participating for nearly a decade.

