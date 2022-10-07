ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By Austin Timberlake
 4 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN.

Music City Food Truck Park

From @musiccityfoodtruckpark Instagram

Saturday, October 8, 2022

The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN

There will be food trucks, markets, and alcoholic drinks served. The events will take place from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Cheatham County Cruise In

From Cheatham County Cruise In Facebook

Friday, October 7, 2022

322 Frey St, Ashland City, TN

Grab your friends and brings your cars and chairs and enjoy the final cruise-in of the year. This will begin at 5 PM.

Grasstime Band at Arrington

From grasstimeband.com

Saturday, October 8, 2022

6211 Patton Road, Arrington, TN

Back for the 6th year, Grasstime is beyond ecstatic to be returning to play Bluegrass at Music in the Vines and celebrate life throughout 2022 at the Grand Old Barn at Arrington Vineyards!

Carden Internation Circus Spectacular

From Carden International Circus Facebook

Sunday, October 9, 2022

417 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Carden International Circus Spectacular Brining the fun back in 2022. Children ages 2 and under do not need a ticket. Rides and meeting the circus starts will be available 1 hour prior to the start of the show. Purchase tickets online.

Nashville Nightmare Haunted House Attraction

From Nashville Nightmare Haunted House Facebook

Saturday, October 8, 2022

1016 Madison Square, Nashville, TN Experience the world-famous Nashville Nightmare Haunted House, Nashville’s legendary Halloween event. For more details visit online.

