Bartlesville, OK

Game Day buzz: Week 6 of Bartlesville-area football shaped by flexible scenarios

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
Friday’s Week 6 games do not exactly begin the downhill slide for area high school football schedules.

For most teams, the next five weeks — including this week's battles — could be a buildup to postseason dreams coming true.

But, this isn’t a time to slip and slide — some teams can’t afford a stumble and still remain incontention to complete the journey to the playoffs.

Following are some observations and tidbits about the area prep football scene as it begins crunch time.

AREA STAT LEADERS

(Note: These numbers are based on statistics for all classes reported to the Maxpreps website to determine the category leaders in Oklahoma. Although many schools report their numbers, some might not. There are separate state lists for 11-man and eight-man leagues.)

11-man leaders

OFFENSE: Here’s some happy news that resonates both in Pawhuska and Vermillion, S.D. — Huskie quarterback Todd Drummond leads the state in passing yards (1,704). Drummond — the senior Pawhuska High signal caller that has committed to South Dakota — has completed 125-of-191 passes for 13 TD’s and five interceptions. … Bartlesville signal caller Nate Neal ranks 56th overall among all passers in the state by throwing for 636 yards on 51-of-85 passing. He is averaging 1.4 touchdown passes per game. … Bartlesville’s most consistent offensive weapon this season has been sophomore tailback P.J. Wallace. Wallace ranks 33rd in the state with 530 yards, an average of 106.2 per game and 5.35 per carry. He has scored at five touchdowns the last four games. … Pawhuska’s Tyrel Richardson is the area’s second-leading rusher with 418 yards and three scores. … Among the receiving weapons, Pawhuska’s Traven Richardson ranks No. 8 with 529 yards and seven scores. … Bartlesville has spread its receptions around to several targets. Damien Niko owns the most prolific stats with 14 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Kaden Brown is next for the Bruins with 21 grabs for 196 yards and two six-pointers.

DEFENSE: Pawhuska’s John Reed is a tackling warrior, ranked No. 2 in the state with 73 (34 solo). … Pawhuska’s Tyrel Richardson ranks No. 3 in the state in sacks (7). …Bartlesville’s Cam Hightower and Caney Valley’s Luke Bowers has three sacks to rank in the top 40. … Caney Valley’s Levi Allen, Devin Cunningham, Kaydon Dawes , Jaydin Allen and Layne Arthurs all own two sacks. … Bartlesville’s J.D. Atterberry also boasts two sacks.

8-man leaders

OFFENSIVE: Wesleyan Christian’s Tyrel Cloud boasts the fifth-most passing yards (755), on 49-of-66 passing, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. … Barnsdall’s Maverick Lanphear comes in at No. 11 with 330 passing yards, including three touchdowns and no interceptions. … Barnsdall also boasts the third-leading rusher in the state with Easton Malone (60-742, 15 touchdowns. … Barnsdall’s Lanphear ranked No. 5 in rushing (57-642, 7 TDs). … Cloud of WCS has ran for 180 yards and 13 touchdowns on 47 caries. .. WCS freshman Archer Swisher has averaged 7.26 yards per rush for a total of 157 on 23 carries. … WCS features the top receiver in the state with Kael Siemers (436 yards on 19 catches). … Barnsdall Braden Byers has accumulated 166 receiving yards on 7 receptions.

DEFENSIVE: Barnsdall’s Blaine Gilbert falls into the No. 27 spot in tackles (36). .. Christian Hernandez of Barnsdall resides in the top 50 in tackles (27). … Barnsdall’s John Pease owns 2 sacks. .. . Barnsdall Ronald Weber possesses 2 interceptions.

QUICK KEYS

  • Barnsdall at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (Thursday): The last team with the ball likely to win.
  • Bartlesville at Putnam City West: The game will hinge on Bartlesville’s ability to run the ball effectively.
  • Vinita at Caney Valley: The CV Trojans ability to control the line on both sides will be determining factor.
  • Copan at Wilson (Henryetta): If Copan can keep it close in first half it will have excellent chance.
  • Holland Hall at Dewey: The level of Dewey’s physicality and confidence will tell the tale.
  • Pawhuska at Nowata: The quality of Pawhuska’s defensive play should be determinant.
  • Tonkawa at Oklahoma Union: Oklahoma Union’s cohesiveness on both sides makes the difference.
  • Wesleyan Christian School at Bluejacket: WCS’ defensive performance will be vital aspect.
  • Olpe (Kan.) at Caney Valley (Kan.): Success of Caney Valley’s two-headed rushing attack will determine outcome.

OTHER TIDBITS

  • Bartlesville could clinch at playoff spot with a win at Putnam City West.
  • Dewey will be contending for its first home win since Nov. 2, 2020.
  • Dewey’s Trent Muninger is coming off a performance of nearly 400 offensive yards last week.
  • The Caney Valley Trojans haven’t played the last two weeks.
  • Pawhuska is trying to avoid its first three-loss regular season since 2018.
  • Wesleyan Christian has scored more than 50 points in all five games.
  • Copan is seeking first three-win season since 2009.
  • Barsndall has a chance to beat Pioneer-Pleasant Vale for second time in three seasons.
  • Oklahoma Union is only remaining area team without a win.
  • Bartlesville’s defense is averaging more than one red zone/goalline stand per game.

