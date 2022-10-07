ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenboro, NC

WLOS.com

MANNA FoodBank's Empty Bowls fundraiser sells out again

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s most popular fundraisers returned with the fall temperatures. MANNA FoodBank held its 21st annual Empty Bowls event Monday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Asheville-Biltmore. At the event, Asheville restaurants created individual soup stations, and people buy tickets and make three...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — 11th Congressional District Democratic candidate Jasmine Beach-Ferrara and Republican candidate State Senator Chuck Edwards discussed many controversial topics in a debate Monday night on News 13. Two prominent topics were inflation and abortion. Political analysts believe voters now have a clear idea of who these candidates are and what they stand for.
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Ellenboro Elementary
WLOS.com

Pebbles, world's oldest dog from SC, dies at age 22

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — The world's oldest dog named Pebbles has died at the age of 22, according to Guinness World Records. She peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 3 at her home in Taylors, South Carolina with her owners by her side, a release said. The Toy Fox...
TAYLORS, SC
WLOS.com

Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

SC man says 'witches' told him to throw dog off bridge - twice

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina man is claiming "witches" told him to throw a dog off a bridge - twice. Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers said they received a call Monday of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of Spartanburg County.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Swannanoa man given $1 million bond after drug arrest in Haywood County

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man faces drug trafficking charges after he was pulled over in Haywood County last month. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Sept. 28.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Five dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Upstate South Carolina, coroner says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County, South Carolina over the weekend. Few details are available at the moment, but Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger writes in an email to news agencies that EMS responded to a home on Bobo Drive Sunday evening, Oct. 9. When they arrived, four people were found deceased and one other person was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where they later passed away while in surgery.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Drivers paying more as gas price average continues upward climb for the third week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 44.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
ASHEVILLE, NC

