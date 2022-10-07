Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
WFMJ.com
Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest
Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
Memorandum details defendant’s history of living in cars, experiencing violence
Writing on behalf of their client, Willie Jo Dawson, 34, of Warren, federal public defenders Edward G. Bryan and Cathi Adinaro Shusky say their client was also living out of a car before he was 15, which was the age he began selling drugs to support his family.
Mutual aid called for propane, forklift fire in Sebring
Mutual aid was called Sunday evening after a propane tank and forklift caught fire in Sebring.
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
WYTV.com
Warren Twp. officer experiences possible drug overdose
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Township police officer is home recovering Monday night after experiencing a possible overdose. According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
22 robotics school teams compete at local middle school
Robotics teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania competed today at Austintown Middle School.
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania State Police investigating student found with marijuana
A small amount of marijuana was found on a student in school early last week in Mercer County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call to Mercer County Career Center on Greenville Road just before 9 a.m. on Monday, October 3. According to PSP, charges are pending against a student...
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Youngstown
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
whbc.com
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
YSU escapes lawsuit over parking facility
Youngstown State University escapes a lawsuit regarding the construction project bidding of the Arlington Parking Facility.
Youngstown youth football coach pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Randy Triplett, 31, entered a guilty plea Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
The hidden spot a local K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
whbc.com
Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
OSHP: 1 dead in Springfield Twp. motorcycle accident
Springfield Township police and the coroner are on the scene of an accident in Springfield Township Sunday night.
WFMJ.com
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
2nd child dies in crash during OH funeral procession
A second child has died following a crash during an Ohio funeral procession for a teenager who died of a suspected drug overdose, an accident followed by two episodes of gunfire that wounded at least one person, authorities said.
