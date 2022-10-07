Two demolition projects are currently being conducted by the City of Monmouth, explains Communications Director Ken Helms:. “415 South First Street, there is a house there that is in some pretty severe disrepair, so we are going to go ahead and remove that and turn it into a lot. It is being funded through the Strong Communities Grant program, which is a grant that we get numerous times throughout the year to help remove these blinded properties, so if somebody wants to develop onto the site or a neighbor wants to purchase it, basically so they are no longer a hazard to the health of the community. They collected bids on that particular demolition and came to about $4,700. Then at 214 East 4th Avenue, that is another section that we are demoing. Unfortunately, those are two trailers, which don’t qualify for the Strong Communities grant, so we are going to have to subsidize those through the General Fund.”

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO