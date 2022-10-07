Read full article on original website
Related
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, the Hocus Pocus cottage is now taking Airbnb guests, the Easter Island statues were damaged in a man-made fire, and the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge paid off. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
How to encourage Americans to eat healthier without body-shaming
As Allison Aubrey mentioned, the topic of what we eat and what's considered healthy can be incredibly complicated. It's something Virginia Sole-Smith has thought a lot about. She's the author of "The Eating Instinct: Food, Culture, Body Image, And Guilt In America." We asked her to speak with us earlier today.
COMIC: How foraging restored my relationship with food
This comic, illustrated by LA Johnson, is inspired by an interview from TED Radio Hour's episode The Food Connection. For forager Alexis Nikole Nelson, who has a very popular TikTok (@alexisnikole) with over 4 million followers, there's something soul-nourishing about connecting with your food. Her videos are all about her foraging adventures — finding cool plants, teaching people all about them and then using them to cook amazingly delicious dishes. And after dealing with an eating disorder and cultural stigma, she found that foraging was the way to fall back in love with food.
Kate Beaton's new graphic memoir is about the dark type of job you take for money
There are jobs you take because you might find them fulfilling, or they're a stepping stone to a career you see for yourself. And then there are jobs you take for the money. The new book, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, is about the latter. It's from Kate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On '¡Ay!', the tropical music of Lucrecia Dalt's childhood becomes avant-garde sci-fi
In celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, NPR Music is spotlighting a series of artists across Latin America who are engaging with their musical heritage in unique ways. From reworking conservative genres for new eras, to teasing out modern sounds from old-school instruments, these artists represent the wide range of experimentation that makes up contemporary Latin music.
Remembering NPR's Ken Barcus, a tough editor with a big heart
Ken Barcus, longtime Midwest bureau chief for NPR's National Desk and a revered mentor to public radio journalists, died Tuesday in Cleveland. He was 67. His death from complications resulting from throat cancer was confirmed by his family. Over an NPR career that spanned three decades, Ken made an indelible...
Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist. What could Twitter look like under his leadership?
After an on-again, off-again, at times contentious flirtation with the social media platform Twitter, tech billionaire Elon Musk says he is once again interested in buying it. On Thursday, a judge gave Musk and Twitter until October 28 to close their deal and end their months-long legal fight and avoid a high-profile trial. But the latest twist in this ongoing saga has resurfaced questions about what the popular social media site will look like under the leadership of a so-called free speech absolutist. Musk has openly criticized Twitter's policies that monitor hate speech, disinformation and online abuse, and has publicly claimed he would work to undo some of them.
A parents' lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers
Amazon is facing a lawsuit accusing it of selling so-called suicide kits, brought by the families of two teenagers who bought a deadly chemical on the company's website and later used it to take their own lives. The parents of 16-year-old Kristine Jónsson of Ohio and the parents of 17-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
Saying goodbye to NPR's longtime science correspondent Joe Palca
Let's celebrate a journalist who once tried to answer something that I'm pretty sure no one else thought to ask, at least in this way - why corned beef sandwiches - and the rest of the universe - exist. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JOE PALCA, BYLINE: Theories say the...
Ye takes to Twitter after Instagram restricts his account following antisemitic posts
Instagram has restricted the account of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Meta, which owns Instagram, also told NPR it removed content that violated policies. It didn't specify which posts were responsible for the restrictions. Ye responded to the restrictions with a now deleted tweet, writing:. I'm a...
How Elon Musk would reshape how Twitter works
Elon Musk may finally own Twitter by the end of the month. The mercurial billionaire changed his mind yet again this week and says he does want to buy the company after all. And if this deal does go through, Musk would dramatically reshape how the social media site works. Here to talk more about all of this is NPR's Shannon Bond. Hey, Shannon.
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0