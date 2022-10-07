ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Temps heading way above normal Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Big time October warmth moving into Wisconsin Tuesday riding on gusty south winds. Plan on a 15 to 30 mile per hour wind by the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures getting well into the 70s away from the lake. Mid and upper 60s near Lake Michigan.
WISCONSIN STATE
weather5280.com

State of the Atmosphere: Colorado and Denver weather for the week

Although we do have some systems passing through the region, the weather, overall, remains relatively tranquil. I will caution you about the overnight lows to come later this week if you have gardens - first frost and freeze for some folks. If you haven't submitted your guess for first snowfall...
DENVER, CO
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

Another frosty morning ahead for Sunday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Skies clear and winds calm as we head into Sunday, giving way to another frost chance Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon turns partly cloudy before a sprinkle/shower chance enters the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Things clear out as we...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mild air to start the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Very nice Autumn weather ahead for us as the week begins! Just a few areas of clouds Monday morning, but sunshine will be a big factor in the afternoon. Highs will be close to yesterday in the middle 60s, upper 50s by the lake. E/SE winds around 5 mph or less.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
ILLINOIS STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mild start to the week, then turning cooler and rainy

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear. Light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s. The forecast looks beautiful early this week with highs in the 60s and 70! Sunshine on Monday is expected, but Tuesday late in the day a few rain showers will start to move in. A better chance for showers and even a few storms are possible on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the area. Much cooler air returns late in the week with temperatures likely in the 40s to near 50 by Friday.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices see little change

CHICAGO — Northeast Wisconsin sees little change in gas prices over the past week. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.90 per gallon. That’s up 1 cent from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell five cents to $3.90 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin officials urge drivers to use caution during peak deer season

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It's peak deer season in the Badger State, which also means it's the time of the year that normally has the most deer-related crashes. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, deer crashes peak between October and November. The state reported 16,532 deer collisions in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

How to keep heating costs down as temperatures drop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Temperatures are dropping and natural gas prices are rising. Some people are hesitant to turn on the heat but there are ways to save as inflation rises. Alliant Energy says during global challenges like natural disasters, prices increase as the demand goes up. As more homes and businesses are starting to turn on the heat--the company gives some tips on keeping cost down.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin

Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
WISCONSIN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin

If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council

(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin utilities propose more battery storage, but supply chain issues are delaying projects statewide

Wisconsin utilities have proposed a handful of large-scale battery projects, and the Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for energy storage. Even so, supply chain constraints and challenges with connecting those projects to the grid may delay their expansion statewide. Madison-based Alliant Energy recently announced it will spend $354 million...
WISCONSIN STATE

