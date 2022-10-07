Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Temps heading way above normal Tuesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Big time October warmth moving into Wisconsin Tuesday riding on gusty south winds. Plan on a 15 to 30 mile per hour wind by the afternoon and evening. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures getting well into the 70s away from the lake. Mid and upper 60s near Lake Michigan.
Enjoy the warmth! Midweek showers and storms to usher in a much colder pattern.- Chris
