Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody
JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
Dallas doctor called a 'medical terrorist' by prosecutors indicted on multiple charges
DALLAS - Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, a Dallas anesthesiologist accused of adding dangerous drugs to patients' IV bags, was indicted on five counts of tampering with consumer products and five counts of adulteration of drugs by a Dallas County grand jury. The indictment from Oct. 5 focuses on five separate incidents...
4 dead in shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said four people were killed in a shooting during an attempted robbery that involved narcotics Friday evening. This happened just before 7 p.m., when police were called about a shooting in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street. Responding officers found four shooting...
Family of man killed by hit-and-run drivers in Dallas searching for answers
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for drivers of two separate vehicles that each struck a man in West Oak Cliff. That man, 50-year-old Reynaldo Escalante, died from his injuries. It took place last month, but his family was just notified this week. "I get a call from my uncle...
Driver crashes into Fort Worth building
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a building in Fort Worth overnight. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Refugio Avenue and Northwest 25th Street. The driver was allegedly speeding before he tried to...
Speeding driver killed in Dallas rollover crash
DALLAS - One man was killed, and three others were injured in an overnight crash involving several vehicles. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after Dallas police tried to stop a Dodge Charger. The driver sped off, and the officers did not chase him. But moments later, the driver sped...
Shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves one person dead
DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Dallas late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man. It happened just after 11 p.m., near Garden Park on Main Street. According to police, a fight broke out between three men and ended in gunfire. Officers found...
Good Day's Brandon Todd is a taco judge for a day
It's no secret that Good Day anchor Brandon Todd is a big foodie. This weekend he got to really live it up as a judge for the Cowtown Taco Throwdown in Fort Worth.
New playground equipment donated to Lakewood Park
DALLAS - A park in Dallas got a big upgrade. Lakewood Park now has a new playground. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday for the playground structure, which was funded by the Lakewood Service League. The volunteer organization said the pandemic highlighted the need for the upgraded equipment. "I...
Want to vote for Texas governor? Today’s the last day to register
DALLAS - Election day is less than a month away and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote. Here is what you need to know to get registered to vote. Dallas County is offering a way to make the process easier for its residents. The county’s elections department...
Coast Guard calls off search for Dallas man pulled out to sea off coast of Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The U.S. Coast Guard called off its three-day search for a Dallas man struggling in the water off the coast of Puerto Rico. 24-year-old Bruttus Walter was last seen swimming at Steps beach in Rincon, Puerto Rico on Thursday, Oct. 6. The Coast Guard says...
University of Texas video shows what it is like to be on the field for the Red River Showdown
DALLAS - Texas-OU is one of the most exciting rivalries in all of college football, and new video from the UT football team shows what it is like to actually be on the field for the big game. The university's football team shared a video of the players running out...
Duggan leads No. 17 TCU past Kansas 38-31; Daniels injured
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 27-yarder to Quinton Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are out to their best start since 2017 after...
Dallas Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Aretha Franklin
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is paying tribute to the unforgettable Aretha Franklin with a series of shows Friday through Sunday at the Meyerson. Good Day talked to Broadway star, singer and actress Capathia Jenkins, who has the honor of bringing back Aretha's iconic hits.
