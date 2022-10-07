ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TX

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX
Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX
Driver crashes into Fort Worth building

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after driving his car into a building in Fort Worth overnight. Police said it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Refugio Avenue and Northwest 25th Street. The driver was allegedly speeding before he tried to...
FORT WORTH, TX
Speeding driver killed in Dallas rollover crash

DALLAS - One man was killed, and three others were injured in an overnight crash involving several vehicles. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after Dallas police tried to stop a Dodge Charger. The driver sped off, and the officers did not chase him. But moments later, the driver sped...
DALLAS, TX
Shooting in Downtown Dallas leaves one person dead

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Dallas late Saturday night that resulted in the death of a 38-year-old man. It happened just after 11 p.m., near Garden Park on Main Street. According to police, a fight broke out between three men and ended in gunfire. Officers found...
DALLAS, TX
New playground equipment donated to Lakewood Park

DALLAS - A park in Dallas got a big upgrade. Lakewood Park now has a new playground. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday for the playground structure, which was funded by the Lakewood Service League. The volunteer organization said the pandemic highlighted the need for the upgraded equipment. "I...
DALLAS, TX
Duggan leads No. 17 TCU past Kansas 38-31; Daniels injured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 27-yarder to Quinton Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are out to their best start since 2017 after...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is paying tribute to the unforgettable Aretha Franklin with a series of shows Friday through Sunday at the Meyerson. Good Day talked to Broadway star, singer and actress Capathia Jenkins, who has the honor of bringing back Aretha's iconic hits.
DALLAS, TX

