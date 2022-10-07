Read full article on original website
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Taylor Swift continues ‘Midnights’ countdown with ‘Karma’
Another day, another Midnights track title reveal. Taylor Swift has unveiled track 11’s title as ‘Karma’, which is sure to get longtime fans talking. The pop star continued the Midnights Mayhem with Me countdown on TikTok with an eight track title, leaving just five more to be revealed from the upcoming album.
Special Interest Share New Song “Foul”: Listen
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
Taylor Swift is a business genius, and her new album ‘Midnights’ proves it
Taylor Swift's new album 'Midnights' is set to release later this month. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights will be released on Oct. 21—and her promotion, announcements, and merchandise prove she’s a business and marketing genius. Swift’s own videos announcing the track names one-by-one after pulling a ball...
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Stevie Nicks Reveals What She and Miley Cyrus Have in Common: ‘We Just Hit It Off’
Stevie Nicks got candid about working with Miley Cyrus on the song “Edge of Midnight” and shared what the two singers have in common.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Revealed George Harrison’s ‘Innate Talent’
John Lennon was a fan of one of The Beatles' songs written by George Harrison. George said the song was complex on an instrumental level.
Sharon Van Etten Shares New Song “Never Gonna Change”: Listen
Sharon Van Etten has announced a new deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. It arrives November 11 via Jagjaguwar and it features two previously unreleased songs: “When I Die” and “Never Gonna Change.” The latter track has been shared today—listen to it below.
Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample
Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Rufus Wainwright for New Song “The Loneliest Time”: Listen
Carly Rae Jepsen is back with a new song: “The Loneliest Time” is a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright and the latest single from Jepsen’s upcoming album of the same name. The song was produced by Kyle Shearer, who worked with Jepsen on the Dedicated song “Julien,” and was co-written by Jepsen, Shearer, and Nate Cyphert. Listen below.
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Watch The 1975 Cover Take That’s “A Million Love Songs”
Here in the US, Take That were never a particularly big deal. The UK boy band had one hit over here, 1995’s “Back For Good,” and they became grist for charming rogue Robbie Williams’ backstory when the former Take That member made a brief stab at American stardom in the late ’90s. In the UK, however, Take That were a phenomenon — a chart-topping leviathan all through the ’90s that then launched both Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow to solo stardom. So when the 1975 cover Take That in the BBC’s Live Lounge, that means something.
Kiss the Ring
Spend enough time with Rome Streetz’s catalog and you’ll find yourself thinking about infrastructure collapse. A 36-year-old rapper raised in eastern Queens, he’s the best bar-for-bar rhymer to come out of New York City in a half-decade; a resident of the Bed-Stuy neighborhood immortalized by the Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z, he boasts comparable expertise in the narcotics trade. In a more bountiful era, he’d have been a fixture on BET countdowns and Hot 97 drive-time blocks, back when their frequencies were beamed into every set-top box and Ford Explorer in the tri-state. Now? He delivers polished albums and white-knuckled mixtapes enjoyed by small audiences, fingers crossed that one of his breakneck sixteens will go viral.
Listen to Weyes Blood’s New Song “Grapevine”
Weyes Blood has shared a song from her new album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow. It’s called “Grapevine,” and you can listen to it below. “Grapevine” is a road song set along the titular stretch of Southern California’s Interstate 5. “Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other,” Natalie Mering said of the track in press materials. “We all have a ‘Grapevine’ entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?”
See Nancy Wilson Perform ‘Barracuda’ With Foo Fighters and Pink
Nancy Wilson was among the list of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Heart guitarist was joined onstage by Foo Fighters, former Queens of the Stone Age drummer John Theodore and Pink. "Who can sing a Heart song?" Dave Grohl asked as he introduced the pop singer. "I'll you who. Pink can sing a fuckin' Heart song."
Sault Share 10-Minute New Song “Angel”: Listen
Today (October 10), Sault have returned with a new song that runs 10 minutes and 10 seconds. It’s called “Angel” and it’s the mysterious band’s first new music since the release of Air in April. The track was produced by Inflo and has contributions from Jack Peñate and Chronixx. Check it out below.
