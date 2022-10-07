Five offensive keys to Auburn beating Georgia

Austin Perryman/AU Athletics

Auburn will be facing its toughest test of the season Saturday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Samford Stadium has not been kind to Auburn recently the Tigers have lost their last seven games between the hedges

The Tigers will be looking to change that in the 127th edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and will need their offense to be at its best to pull off the massive upset.

Here are five keys to Auburn having offensive success against the Bulldogs Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be on CBS.

Finish their drives

Auburn has had a decent amount of success moving the ball but the offense has frequently been unable to finish their drives. And while yards and controlling the ball are great, if they do not translate to points they lose their value.

Auburn has scored touchdowns on 11 of their 17 trips into the red zone (64.71%) but that rate plummets against Power 5 competition. In their three games, they have made it into the red zone nine times and scored touchdowns on just three of them (33.33%).

They will have to do a better job of reaching the endzone Saturday to pull off the upset.

Limit the turnovers

It is no secret that Auburn has struggled to protect the football. Their -9 turnover margin is the fourth worst in the country and their 12 turnovers are tied for the eighth most.

These turnovers have killed several drives and are a key reason that they blew a 17-0 lead over LSU last week. Georgia got everything they could handle from Missouri last week before pulling out the victory. And while the Tigers had decent success offensively a major reason was that they did not turn the ball over.

Samford Stadium will be a great environment and Auburn’s offense can not afford to waste possessions or energize the crowd with a costly turnover.

Score in the second-half

Auburn’s offense has struggled in the second half under Bryan Harsin and it’s a major reason why they have blown so many leads.

The Tigers have played 10 SEC games under Harsin and are averaging 6.0 second-half points in those games. They have been held scoreless in three of them.

Auburn has shown the ability to get the lead but has to continue to add on if they want to upset the Bulldogs.

Get Tank Bigsby going

Tank Bigsby is Auburn’s best player and for them to have a chance against a strong Georgia defense he will need to have a strong game. Even though starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter will miss the game they still have a talented front that will make it tough to run the ball. Auburn may not be efficient running the ball but Bigsby has proven he can make defenders miss or break tackles and can rip off long runs.

They can also get him the ball in the passing game and let him work in space, regardless of how they do it he needs plenty of touches.

Take more deep shots in the passing game

It can be tough to sustain long drives against good defenses, especially on the road, and that is exactly what Auburn will be facing in Athens on Saturday. One way to work around this is to have explosive plays and prevent the defense from getting in a groove.

Auburn’s passing attack showed this potential in their loss last week. With defenses having to respect the rushing attack and Ashford’s ability to scramble they will load the box and the safeties will be aggressive in crashing down. This cost LSU as Ashford was able to scramble and complete multiple long passes.

The Tigers will need to do more of this Saturday and this could help them score some quick points against a strong defense.