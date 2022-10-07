ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

Elvis Thrillagy Dinner Show at Winealot Vineyards

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Winealot Vineyards is hosting an Elvis Thrillagy-themed dinner show on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This event will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and is $60 per ticket. Included in the ticket is a chicken dinner buffet from Van Abel’s, one free drink from the bar, and a concert from Elvis.
GREENLEAF, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Classical to Contemporary’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A sense of adventure spiced Saturday night’s “Classical to Contemporary” concert of Civic Symphony of Green Bay in Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. It’s a mark of Seong-Kyung Graham’s programming as artistic director...
GREEN BAY, WI
Halloween Candlelight Cave Tour in Chilton

(WFRV) – It’s a place that needs lighting night or day but no matter when you go, you can have fun underground and Local 5 Live gets details on an upcoming educational Halloween event. It’s happening at the Ledge View Nature Center in Chilton, where they are offering...
CHILTON, WI
Farm Family: Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center

(WFRV) – If you love horses, there’s a place just outside of Green Bay offering several ways to interact with them. They board horses and offer lease programs along with lessons. Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center is also a great place to board dogs. Learn more in this week’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
New London, WI
Trendy Tuesday: Coat for the changing temps

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday tackles transition – it’s the time of year where it’s cold in the morning and warm in the afternoon. That’s where a coat like this comes in!. From the asymmetrical zipper to the adorable buttons and hood, it’s all...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tours held at new Neenah High School to highlight construction progress

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While construction continues on Neenah’s new high school, district members were able to get a tour of the progress being made. Miron Construction led visitors through the site with specific explanations about a variety of things, including the newest glass installations the company is putting in.
NEENAH, WI
Water main break causes elementary school in Appleton to close for the day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary school in the Appleton Area School District is closed for the day following a water main break. According to the Appleton Area School District, Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed on October 11. School officials say that the City of Appleton notified them of a water main break near Marquette Street.
APPLETON, WI
Section of Oneida Street to temporarily close for railroad repair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of a section of South Oneida Street for railroad crossing approach repair. Officials say that the repair will impact traffic on South Oneida Street between Western Avenue and Shawano Avenue. Repairs begin on...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fire in Appleton causes $150k in damages, no injuries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Appleton caused around $150,000 in damages and left two people without a home. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 10 around 1 a.m., crews were sent to a reported house fire in the 200 block of East Wentworth Lane. When crews arrived, flames could be seen from the back of the residence.
APPLETON, WI
Ron Johnson talks small businesses, abortion in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson made a stop in Greenville on Monday to talk about the challenges that face small businesses. The incumbent Republican said voters have a clear choice this November and that the Democrat Party’s policies will not give the kind of meaningful reform small business owners need to stay afloat during these inflationary times.
GREENVILLE, WI
Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WAUPACA, WI
UPDATE: Missing 23-year-old found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for a missing 23-year-old in Green Bay has been called off, as he was reportedly found safe. According to the Green Bay Police Department, 23-year-old Khriston Seymour was found safe. There was no additional information provided. Original: Green Bay Police searching for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fond du Lac man arrested after fleeing in a car & on foot, two law enforcement officers injured

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was taken into custody after trying to flee from officers and having fentanyl on him. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on October 10 around 3:30 p.m. police responded to a possible domestic abuse incident. The victim was reportedly the passenger in a vehicle that was driving in the city.
FOND DU LAC, WI

