Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Study offers a systems biology strategy to facilitate the search for effective COVID-19 drugs
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
News-Medical.net
Independent Task Force report outlines a One Health approach to address risk factors for future pandemics
The Independent Task Force on COVID-19 and other Pandemics (www.independentcovidtaskforce.org) announced that their report "Pandemic Origins and a One Health Approach to Preparedness and Prevention: Solutions Based on SARS-CoV-2 and Other RNA Viruses" has been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2202871119). Independent Task Force chair,...
News-Medical.net
Continued process verification (CPV) in commercial biomanufacturing
To ensure that a commercial biomanufacturing process is in a state of control, life science firms must develop and successfully implement projects that meet continued process verification (CPV) and other monitoring guidelines. Managers at biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies routinely receive data monitoring directives. There are many challenges in...
News-Medical.net
Why structural models of antibody targets are needed
This article describes the state-of-the-art in silico Antibody Structure Modeling workflow used in BIOVIA Discovery Studio® software and illustrates key reasons why structural models of antibody targets are needed. Antibodies are becoming increasingly significant in medical diagnostics and in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and auto-immune...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have emerged due to genomic mutations. These variants have been categorized as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on the virulence and transmissibility relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Background. VOCs...
News-Medical.net
RNA-dependent RNA polymerase inhibitors in COVID-19 therapy
The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pathogen emerged in Wuhan at the end of 2019 to trigger the latest and most devastating coronavirus (CoV) pandemic of the last hundred years. With a toll of six million deaths and counting, it triggered intense scientific efforts to discover effective and safe antivirals.
News-Medical.net
How to modernize combinatorial chemistry
The BIOVIA customer outlined in this article is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical producers, which has a diverse global network of manufacturing sites and research groups. The organization’s goal is to investigate, create, and produce various medications, vaccines, and consumer healthcare items. It consistently takes the lead...
News-Medical.net
Scientists discover a promising strategy for development of broad-spectrum antiviral therapies
Researchers have identified a promising strategy for development of broad-spectrum antiviral therapies that centers around promoting a strong immune response capable of stopping a number of viruses in their infectious tracks. Experiments in cell cultures and mice showed that blocking the function of a specific enzyme present in all cells...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Study reveals an increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases
Data from a new pan-European study on the burden of digestive diseases, presented today at UEG Week 2022 and published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal, highlights a worrying increase in the prevalence of several digestive diseases since 2000. These include chronic liver diseases, pancreatitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, vascular intestinal disorders and coeliac disease in children. In addition, the incidence and mortality rates for all digestive cancers combined have increased by 26% and 17% respectively in the period 2000-2019.
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
News-Medical.net
Study provides new insights into the origin and development of B cells
B cells and the antibodies they produce play an important role in our immune system, protecting us from the microscopic enemies that make us ill. Uncovering how they form and are 'programmed' during development is key to better understanding the immune response to infections and vaccinations. A new study by researchers from Lund University in Sweden provides new insights into the origin and development of B cells in the body and in the gut, with implications for long-term immune health.
News-Medical.net
Light-Seq technology for barcoding and deep-sequencing selected cell populations in tissues
Under the microscope, researchers often observe different cell types organizing themselves in peculiar patterns within tissues, or sometimes a rare cell type that stands out by occupying a unique position, exhibiting an unusual shape, or expressing a specific biomarker molecule. To determine the deeper meaning of their observations, they have developed approaches to also access cells' gene expression patterns (transcriptomes) by analyzing the gene-derived RNA molecules present within them, which they can match with cells' shapes, spatial positions, and molecular biomarkers.
News-Medical.net
Are men or women impacted more by adverse reactions to prescription drug treatments?
In a recent study published in Therapies, researchers presented an overview of sex-based differences in adverse drug reactions (ADRs) based on epidemiology, technique, and underlying mechanism data. Studies have reported increased hospitalization rates and significant economic impacts due to ADRs, a few of which can definitely be prevented. Understanding the...
News-Medical.net
Brain changes can be studied in very early stages of neurodegenerative diseases
Many changes take place in the brain long before symptoms appear. This has been shown in mice in two studies of prion diseases in which the brain gradually deteriorates. The results suggest that changes can be studied extremely early in the disease process, which is important if we are to develop treatments. The studies have been carried out by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden.
News-Medical.net
Four of 10 Americans report misrepresentation and nonadherence regarding COVID-19 public health measures
Four of 10 Americans surveyed report that they were often less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or didn't comply with many of the disease's preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study led in part by University of Utah Health scientists. The most common reasons were wanting to feel normal and exercise personal freedom.
News-Medical.net
Certain clusters of conditions associated with poorer health outcomes after fractures in older adults
Having specific combinations of underlying health issues is a significant risk for poorer health outcomes in older adults who've had a fracture, a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows. The study was conducted on more than 300,000 Danish people aged 50 or older who had sustained...
News-Medical.net
Timely COVID-19 boosters may prevent care facility outbreaks
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), frequently causes severe disease in the elderly and patients with certain comorbidities. In long-term care facilities (LTCFs), the mortality rate of COVID-19 throughout much of the pandemic was often higher than the rest...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
News-Medical.net
Using neuroimaging to investigate how petting dogs could help clinicians improve animal-assisted therapy
Thought LeadersRahel MartiResearcher in animal-assisted interventionsUniversity of BaselIn this interview, News Medical speaks to Rahel Marti, Ph.D. student in the faculty of Psychology at the University of Basel, about her new research, which shows that the act of petting dogs engages the social brain, leading the way for new potentialities in animal-assisted clinical therapy.
News-Medical.net
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Comments / 0