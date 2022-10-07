Read full article on original website
ZeroWater Filter Pitchers Are Up to 39% Off for Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. I've personally tested several of the leading water filter pitchers and one brand crushed the field when it came to removing total dissolved solids (the not-good stuff) from water. ZeroWater lived up to its name, removing 100% of the materials we tested for, leaving some incredibly crisp and clean-tasting drinking water. Right now, several of ZeroWater's excellent water filter pitchers are on sale for Prime Day, some down as much as 39%.
Keep Everything Powered This Prime Day With Up to 44% Off Anker Charging Accessories
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Having a dead phone, tablet or headphones is no fun, but with all of the gadgets we have to charge up these days it can be hard to ensure everything is topped off. The only way to make it easier is to make sure you have the right charging gear to hand and Anker is the go-to brand for all things power for so many folks. As part of the October Prime Day sale, it's also taking as much as 44% off a huge variety of products, from portable batteries and charging cables to wall chargers, power strips, and power stations.
Buy an Echo Dot or Show 5 From $18 and Get a Free Smart Plug This Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon has launched a ton of Prime Day Echo and Fire device deals but you can make a couple of its cheapest deals an even better value now that the Prime Early Access Sale has begun. Amazon's third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker is already heavily discounted at just $18, but you can now snag it with an Amazon Smart Plug (worth $25) at no extra cost. Similarly, the Echo Show 5 smart display is down to $35 on its own or that same price with Amazon's first-party smart plug making the bundle a no-brainer.
Don't Mount Your TV Over Your Fireplace
It may seem like a logical place, but mounting your TV over a fireplace is a really bad idea. Not only can it potentially reduce the TV's picture quality, it could harm and reduce the life of your TV. Worst case, it could even cause you repeated physical pain. Yes, really. We know it seems like the logical place to stick a TV, but there are serious issues with such placement. Mounting a TV in the bathroom isn't much better, but it's doable.
See ISS Astronaut Try Microgravity-Defying Shoes From '2001: A Space Odyssey'
Samantha Cristoforetti contains multitudes. The European Space Agency astronaut and current International Space Station resident has been a Star Trek captain, a hotshot pilot from Battlestar Galactica and the star of the movie Gravity. Now, in what may be Cristoforetti's wildest cosplay yet, she's a flight attendant who's walking up walls.
Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide
As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
