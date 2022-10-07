Read full article on original website
harlanenterprise.net
Candidates for sheriff participate in candidate forum
The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce recently sponsored a candidate forum, drawing many candidates for office in Harlan County to participate, including those vying for the office of Harlan County Sheriff. Candidates Mike Lunsford (D) and Chris Brewer (R) responded to questions presented by moderator Brandon Robinson. Lunsford was allowed...
Johnson City Press
Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project
ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
harlanenterprise.net
Ruth Johnson Lewis, 94
Ruth Johnson Lewis, 95, of Cumberland and Harlan County, died October 3, 2022, in Richland Hills, Texas, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. A devoted, long-time member of the Central Baptist Church in Cumberland, Ruth was employed by Lynch Medical Services and ARH Tri-City Medical Clinic for forty-five years and was a top graduate of Benham High School.
Eastman seeking candidates for work-based learning program open to high school students
Eastman Chemical Company is seeking candidates for its 2023 work-based learning program, which is open to students of Dobyns-Bennett and West Ridge high schools.
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Claiborne Progress
Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers
Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
Post-closure, Bristol residents still suffer from landfill smell
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Just over one month after the Bristol, Virginia Landfill closed for intake, some residents said the smell has not improved, and it’s left them wondering when they could see some relief. Bristol, Virginia closed the landfill for further trash intake on September 9 after months of pressure from residents on both […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
middlesboronews.com
Jadon Gibson: A Murder in Harlan – finale
In years past, it was common for songs to be written and sung about happenings like the murders of Gus and Julia Loeb. Songs about deaths of presidents, train wrecks, robberies, duels and many other events were common themes. Information about such events were often passed in this manner. The...
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination
It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man could get life sentence after being found guilty in federal drug conspiracy case
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges involving the death of one of his customers, following a three-day trial. Justin Bryant, 38, of Pikeville, was found guilty Friday of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He now faces between 20 years and life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 7.
wjhl.com
These cuties are up for adoption this weekend, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals that are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. The animal shelter is at capacity this weekend. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769 for more information or pay the shelter a visit.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Kingsport Times-News
Norton police investigating downtown bomb threat
NORTON — City police are investigating a Thursday bomb threat that cleared the former Hotel Norton commercial building. According to Norton Police Department officials, a worker at Logisticare, one of the building’s tenant businesses, received a short call around 1 p.m. saying there was a bomb in the building at 798 Park Ave. NW.
Norton, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
