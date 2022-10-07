ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan County, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Candidates for sheriff participate in candidate forum

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce recently sponsored a candidate forum, drawing many candidates for office in Harlan County to participate, including those vying for the office of Harlan County Sheriff. Candidates Mike Lunsford (D) and Chris Brewer (R) responded to questions presented by moderator Brandon Robinson. Lunsford was allowed...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project

ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
LEE COUNTY, VA
harlanenterprise.net

Ruth Johnson Lewis, 94

Ruth Johnson Lewis, 95, of Cumberland and Harlan County, died October 3, 2022, in Richland Hills, Texas, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. A devoted, long-time member of the Central Baptist Church in Cumberland, Ruth was employed by Lynch Medical Services and ARH Tri-City Medical Clinic for forty-five years and was a top graduate of Benham High School.
CUMBERLAND, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Harlan County, KY
Local
Kentucky Elections
Harlan County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County District Court News

• Mary S. Blair, 53, Ekron, instructional permit violations, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • William Gillis Dixon Jr., 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Johnson City Press

Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Person
Angie Hatton
Claiborne Progress

Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers

Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Post-closure, Bristol residents still suffer from landfill smell

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Just over one month after the Bristol, Virginia Landfill closed for intake, some residents said the smell has not improved, and it’s left them wondering when they could see some relief. Bristol, Virginia closed the landfill for further trash intake on September 9 after months of pressure from residents on both […]
BRISTOL, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
middlesboronews.com

Jadon Gibson: A Murder in Harlan – finale

In years past, it was common for songs to be written and sung about happenings like the murders of Gus and Julia Loeb. Songs about deaths of presidents, train wrecks, robberies, duels and many other events were common themes. Information about such events were often passed in this manner. The...
HARLAN, KY
#Election Local#Economy
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man could get life sentence after being found guilty in federal drug conspiracy case

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has been found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges involving the death of one of his customers, following a three-day trial. Justin Bryant, 38, of Pikeville, was found guilty Friday of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. He now faces between 20 years and life in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 7.
PIKEVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WJHL

Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norton police investigating downtown bomb threat

NORTON — City police are investigating a Thursday bomb threat that cleared the former Hotel Norton commercial building. According to Norton Police Department officials, a worker at Logisticare, one of the building’s tenant businesses, received a short call around 1 p.m. saying there was a bomb in the building at 798 Park Ave. NW.
NORTON, VA
High School Football PRO

Norton, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Twin Springs High School football team will have a game with John I. Burton High School on October 10, 2022, 15:15:00.
NICKELSVILLE, VA

