The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
insideevs.com
If A Hurricane Hits, Would It Be Better To Have An EV Or A Gas Car?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
What will power the future: Elon Musk's battery packs or Twiggy Forrest's green hydrogen? Truth is, we'll need both
The battle of the billionaires has become the stuff of headlines. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has gone head-to-head with Australia’s richest man, billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest. Musk, founding investor in battery-powered car giant Tesla, has famously mocked hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as “mind-bogglingly stupid”. Forrest has just placed a very large bet on green hydrogen through his Fortescue Future Industries company. It’s no surprise Forrest has hit back, calling Musk “just a businessman” rather than a “real climate avenger”. The stoush might sound tabloid. But at its heart is serious debate about the world’s industrial future. Battery-electric cars have already proven...
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
insideevs.com
GM Sets Up Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial Under New GM Energy Unit
General Motors has announced the introduction of new Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial businesses, which will be combined with the existing Ultium Charge 360 unit into a new subsidiary called GM Energy. The new business unit is said to house a holistic ecosystem of energy management products and services designed...
u.today
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
insideevs.com
The Zectron Folding E-Bike Is A Compact City Slicker With Outstanding Range
Today's commuter e-bikes are getting lighter and smaller than before. This makes perfect sense given that commuter e-bikes are designed to be transported around cities, inside elevators, buses, and trains in addition to being used for transportation on public roads. As a result, the ideal choice is typically an ultra-compact, modern e-bike that can fold. An excellent example is this cool new folding e-bike from Zectron, which also has a clever trick up its sleeve.
insideevs.com
US: Audi BEV Sales Quadrupled In Q3 2022
During the third quarter of 2022, Audi sold in the US 49,267 cars, which is 20% more than a year ago. Thanks to this positive result (after four quarters of decreases), the year-to-date result improved to 132,821 (down 18% year-over-year). The most important thing is that Audi is quickly increasing...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Said To Turn To Magna For Help Developing Scout Project
Volkswagen Group may consider a collaboration with Magna International for the relaunch of the Scout brand in the United States as a maker of rugged electric pickups and SUVs. According to Germany's Automobilwoche via our colleagues from InsideEVs Germany, the automaker and the auto parts manufacturer have been in talks over "managing the comeback of the Scout brand." Citing unnamed company sources, the auto publication reports that Magna is considered for developing the electric pickup planned for 2026 as the first Scout vehicle.
New York Post
The best solar phone chargers to stay in touch no matter what
Finding something worse than having your phone die is difficult in the modern age. We’ve all been there — the panic that comes when your phone is at 1%, and there is no charger in sight. This situation worsens when you’re on a scenic hike and can’t access your trail map or GPS.
insideevs.com
Tesla's FSD Beta Update 10.69.2.3 Huge Step Back For Detroit Driver
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a few of the most vocal Full Self-Driving beta testers have been raving about the latest updates to the technology, some beta testers aren't having the same experience. We shared a pretty successful drive in the Detroit area from a few updates back, but the last two quick updates have seemed to make Detroit FSD beta driving more of a struggle.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
insideevs.com
Aptera Announces Solar Cell Supplier: Maxeon Solar Technologies
Aptera seems to have come a long way in the last year and now looks like it’s on the home stretch to actually start production. The startup, initially founded in 2005 and then re-formed in 2019, has been making a lot of progress, recently showing a very close-to-production version of its three-wheeler solar EV.
