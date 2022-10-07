ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Fetterman puts up billboards calling Oz a Cowboys fan

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman’s (D) campaign announced on Tuesday that it would be putting up two billboards ahead of an NFL Sunday matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys calling Republican candidate Mehmet Oz a “Cowboys fan.”. “Dr. Oz is a Cowboys fan,” the billboard reads....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy