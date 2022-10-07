Read full article on original website
Sixth Annual WACF FallTastic Trail Walk Underway This Weekend
SYRACUSE — For the sixth year, Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation is hosting its annual FallTastic Trail Walk from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Those unable to attend the event Saturday still have time Sunday afternoon to walk 2 of the 3 miles of WACF’s Halloween-bedecked trails and learn about the foundation, Lake Wawasee and how the ecology, flora and fauna prepare for winter.
Syracuse Fall Harvest Festival Sees Large, Enthusiastic Turnout
SYRACUSE — Despite the chill of a 45-degree breezy autumn day, an excited throng of revelers swarmed the Syracuse Fall Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 8, at Lakeside Park. The family-friendly event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included the Syracuse Artisans and Famers Market in its final incarnation this season, along with face painting, pumpkin decorating, food vendors, live music and a variety of games for children and adults alike.
Fundraiser For Mitchell J. Price Scholarship Set For Oct. 15
SYRACUSE — The second annual fundraiser for the Mitchell J. Price Memorial Scholarship, a component of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Syracuse Eagles, 12889 N. Kern Road, Syracuse. The scholarship is awarded to a Wawasee student interested in...
Warsaw YMCA Hosting Survivorship Program Monday
WARSAW —The Kosciusko Community YMCA will be hosting a Celebrating Survivorship event from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Parkview Warsaw Branch, 1305 Mariners Drive, Warsaw. Celebrating Survivorship is a lunch and learn style event that is free to cancer survivors, their spouses, family and...
Lakeview MS Raises $12,000 For Feed My Starving Children
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration would like to recognize the leadership, staff, and students of Lakeview Middle School for an outstanding effort to raise funds through a Phone-a-Thon event to support Feed My Starving Children. With a goal to raise $2,000 for the 2022 Warsaw MobilePack, which...
Owen Cobbum — UPDATED
Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died quietly Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Owen was the son of the late Lewis H. Cobbum and Ruth (Thomas) Cobbum. He graduated from Syracuse High School and attended Indiana Tech with coursework focused on mechanical engineering.
North Webster Library Cooking Up A Fall Favorite
NORTH WEBSTER — The new North Webster Community Public Library Cookbook Club invites the community to pitch in and make “Library Chili.”. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the library’s kitchen. The library will provide the basics, including tomato sauce, chili beans and ground beef. Attendees may bring their favorite chili ingredient, such as peppers, onions or tomatoes, to add to the pot, then stick around and enjoy a delicious chili lunch.
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Joan was born May 19, 1940, in Warsaw, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora (Sponseller) Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58. On Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage. Joan formerly worked at WRSW and retired from the office at the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw after many years there. She was a member of Etna Green United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Moose and enjoyed playing bingo. A longtime avid bowler, Joan played on numerous area leagues and was inducted into the Warsaw Bowling Hall of Fame. She cherished the time spent with family and friends and enjoyed baking, particularly cookies of which she shared generously, especially at the holidays.
Honor Flight To Celebrate 40th Flight Oct. 26
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be held Oct. 26, 2022. An estimated 86 veterans from the Fort Wayne area, including three Korean War veterans, six Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans and one Iraqi Freedom veteran, are booked and confirmed for the flight. The Flight will include five female veterans.
Wayne K. Baker
Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
Local Author Loves Writing A Good Story
WARSAW — “I was an only child for 10 years when I was growing up,” said Lynn MacKaben Brown, of Warsaw. “Even then I loved to spin stories. I’d pretend I was a mermaid or a cowgirl. I even tried my hand at some bad poetry. To this day, I’ve given up writing poetry. But I love writing a good story.”
Syracuse Public Library Hosting Family Fun Night Oct. 11
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library is hosting several activities the week of Oct. 10. Love fall? Don’t miss out on the Syracuse Public Library’s Family Fun Night at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Families will create four fun seasonal crafts during the evening, including decorative bags, apple print garlands, autumn-themed painted rocks and fall luminaries. Some crafts have limited supplies, so families should arrive on time so they don’t miss out on the craft they really wanted to do. The library will serve light snacks and hot apple cider.
Donation Of Land From Salvation Army A Big Boost To Habitat
WARSAW – In an era of exceedingly strong demand for affordable housing, the Salvation Army is coming through for Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County like never before. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the countywide Habitat group celebrated its 35th build with a new home at the corner of Lyon and Ellsworth streets in Warsaw.
Rosie J. Smith
Rosie J. Smith, 47, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Auburn Village, Auburn. She is survived by two children, Kelly Kidd, Cromwell and Amanda Kidd, Cromwell; two grandsons; brothers, Billy (Trish) Smith, Warsaw and Robert (Marley) Halsey, Cromwell; sisters, Marie (Lance) Halsey, Cromwell, Margaret Wells, Willshire, Ohio, Minnie Furney, Syracuse and Sherrie Blankenbeckler, Syracuse.
AlignLife’s New Space Allows Room For Growth
WARSAW — AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Center of Warsaw now has more space to serve its clients thanks to a move. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the business’ new location at 311 S. Buffalo St., on Monday, Oct. 10. Owner Dr. Kevin Day...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 7:52 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on SR 15 and US 30, Warsaw. Drivers: Bethann McGurn, 56, Grandview Drive, Warsaw; Cynthia Gabaldon, 49, Mineral Springs Avenue, Winona Lake. Vehicles collided on SR 15 after one coming off the US 30 eastbound off-ramp entered traffic. Damages up to $5,000.
Ingeborg Mathews
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, of Milford, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
Dillon Anthony Prater
Dillon Anthony Prater, 29, rural Akron, died surrounded by his family at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence in Akron. Dillon was born Sept. 25, 1993, in Peru, to Anthony W. and Jennifer J.(Malott) Prater. He was a 2012 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School, where he was the manager of the football team. He loved watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and Chicago Cubs. Dillon always kept up with all the stats and records. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Some of his favorite trips were riding UTV’s and especially going to Florida. Dillon had many close friends that he cherished. He will be missed by his beloved companion, his dog Benny Jo Prater. But most of all he loved to spend time with his niece Collins. They watched all of her favorite TV shows together.
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
