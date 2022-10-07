ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Centre for the Less Good Idea: To What End review – sketches from South Africa

By Lyndsey Winship
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRfkz_0iPvs77900
Elemental power … Thulisile Binda in The Weep of the Whips.

South African artist William Kentridge currently has an acclaimed exhibition at the Royal Academy in London. Here’s another project he’s behind, The Centre for the Less Good Idea (the name comes from a Tswana proverb: “If the good doctor can’t cure you, find the less good doctor”). It is a studio in Johannesburg: an experimental performance lab, Kentridge tells us before this show, and a place for artists to follow their impulses rather than create with an audience in mind. So as the first people to see this staged work outside South Africa, what can we take away?

On offer are six short pieces drawing on dance, theatre and music, and there are certainly some good ideas. Thulisile Binda’s The Weep of the Whips uses a leather sjambok, associated with violent apartheid-era policing. At first the whip seems to have its own voice, a startlingly sharp swoosh as it slices the air. But Binda takes control, standing with solid power, circling the whip in wide arcs like a superhero, then letting the momentum of it lift her feet off the ground. There’s an elemental power, and lots of thematic potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471aga_0iPvs77900
Tony Bonani Miyambo in Commission Continua. Photograph: Jemima Yong

Themes arise across the evening, one of them being admin: a symphony of typewriters, and a stage debut for a large photocopier. A legacy of colonialism, it seems, is bloated bureaucratic systems not fit for the purpose at hand. In one of the more complete pieces, the monologue Commission Continua, Tony Bonani Miyambo makes for an increasingly harried office lackey, the weight and mundanity of paperwork – commissions, inquiries – drowning out the gravity of its contents and the voices of the murdered and oppressed.

What is less good about this showcase is the development of said ideas. Binda, for example, is a compelling performer, and when in another piece she stands in an (imaginary) pot of boiling water, it’s almost painful to watch. But the actions surrounding that don’t resonate. The same goes for a lament for the victims of the Marikana massacre, which has beautiful singing but leaves the imagery, characters and emotional depth barely explored.

These are starting points, interesting perspectives and a valuable platform, but not what you would (yet) call potent performance.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Kentridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Apartheid#Good Doctor#South African#The Royal Academy
The Guardian

Tom Brady and the terrible call: conspiracy or simple incompetence?

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback – if not player – in NFL history. He has won seven Super Bowls and owns a ridiculous number of records, from most career passing touchdowns and yards to most quarterback wins. Nobody can question that he has earned his accomplishments but many, particularly on the teams he has beaten, can’t help but notice that he’s received some help from the officials.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Pity the poor, downgraded Danish royals. Then again, they have a point, Charles

One way to measure the popularity of the royal family is by the frequency with which its second most grotesque member, Sarah Ferguson, makes a bid for attention. She surfaced, in saviour mode, during lockdown; now she finds the forgiving, post-funeral mood perfect for re-entry with a new fiction product and some very special memories of the Queen: “My mother and my wonderful best friend.”
EUROPE
The Guardian

The Guardian

466K+
Followers
107K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy