Armando Bacot did not come to North Carolina planning to be the old head big man on campus. Come in, show out, enter the NBA Draft, and get paid. That’s the dream of every highly-ranked basketball recruit out there. But Bacot’s journey is a road with hills and valleys, twists and curves that have led the Richmond, Va. native to this point in his career. As a senior, Bacot has established himself as one of the more beloved Tar Heels ever. He'll be on every preseason All-American watchlist and will have the chance to lead his team back to Final Four with the goal of cutting down the nets.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO