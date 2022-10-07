ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
X's and Noles: North Carolina State Film Review

Florida State lost a close game against North Carolina State on Saturday night. There has been alot of conversation surrounding that game as FSU blew a 14-point halftime lead. The offense found productivity in the first half but fell apart in the second half. What happened?. Jump on in and...
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Armando Bacot

Armando Bacot did not come to North Carolina planning to be the old head big man on campus. Come in, show out, enter the NBA Draft, and get paid. That’s the dream of every highly-ranked basketball recruit out there. But Bacot’s journey is a road with hills and valleys, twists and curves that have led the Richmond, Va. native to this point in his career. As a senior, Bacot has established himself as one of the more beloved Tar Heels ever. He'll be on every preseason All-American watchlist and will have the chance to lead his team back to Final Four with the goal of cutting down the nets.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game

Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

First look: LSU

A detailed look at the LSU Tigers ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. 2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC) Offense: 31.8 PPG (53rd in FBS), 428.8 YPG (54th), 256.3 pass YPG (52nd), 172.5 rush YPG (53rd) Defense: 19.0 PPG (29th...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

