X's and Noles: North Carolina State Film Review
Florida State lost a close game against North Carolina State on Saturday night. There has been alot of conversation surrounding that game as FSU blew a 14-point halftime lead. The offense found productivity in the first half but fell apart in the second half. What happened?. Jump on in and...
Snap Count Tracker: FSU at NC State
Here's a look at how snap counts were distributed during Florida State's 19-17 loss at NC State.
Miami’s defense found some answers in the second half at UNC and now it needs to carry into Virginia Tech
Saturday’s 27-24 loss to North Carolina was a tale of two halves for a the Miami Hurricanes defense. In the first half, Miami allowed 21 points, including a 74-yard explosive touchdown, while allowing an astonishing nine yards per play. The Tar Heels scored a touchdown on 2-of-3 trips inside...
'What I came here to do': Chambers ready for big moment with Pack
When NC State takes the field Saturday afternoon at Syracuse, there’s a good chance it will be someone other than Devin Leary starting at quarterback for the Wolfpack for the first time since Dec. 2020. Leary suffered a shoulder injury in the Pack’s win over Florida State, and while...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Armando Bacot
Armando Bacot did not come to North Carolina planning to be the old head big man on campus. Come in, show out, enter the NBA Draft, and get paid. That’s the dream of every highly-ranked basketball recruit out there. But Bacot’s journey is a road with hills and valleys, twists and curves that have led the Richmond, Va. native to this point in his career. As a senior, Bacot has established himself as one of the more beloved Tar Heels ever. He'll be on every preseason All-American watchlist and will have the chance to lead his team back to Final Four with the goal of cutting down the nets.
Elko hoping Duke can avoid mistakes as Blue Devils look to bounce back against UNC
After falling in overtime on the road against Georgia Tech last weekend, the Blue Devils will head home to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium this week for a rivalry game against North Carolina as part of the annual battle for the Victory Bell. The 23-20 setback in Atlanta came...
ESPN's FPI predicts the Duke-UNC game
Duke rocketed out to a 4-1 start to Mike Elko's first season, but came back to earth a bit after losing 23-20 to Georgia Tech in overtime this past weekend. The banged up Blue Devils were dealing with numerous injuries going in to the game, and lost a regular rotation offensive lineman in Maurice McIntyre and leading wide receiver Jalon Calhoun during the loss.
VIDEO: Clips from FSU's first practice of Clemson game week
Florida State held their first practice of Clemson game week on Tuesday morning and players like Jordan Travis, Robert Cooper and Jared Verse looked ready to get after it. Here are our combined video clips from today's practice:
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
First look: LSU
A detailed look at the LSU Tigers ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET matchup against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. 2021 record: 6-7 (3-5 SEC) Offense: 31.8 PPG (53rd in FBS), 428.8 YPG (54th), 256.3 pass YPG (52nd), 172.5 rush YPG (53rd) Defense: 19.0 PPG (29th...
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Duke takes Georgia Tech to overtime in a wild battle but ends in loss on 52-yard field goal attempt
Duke's offense had been humming as they entered Week Six, but after a half of football the Blue Devils had put up just three points against Georgia Tech's offense. Riley Leonard had an uncharacteristically inaccurate passing game and numerous injuries on both sides of the ball exposed a thin roster for Mike Elko's group.
