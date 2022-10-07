ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin shares another sweet snap of all seven children

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQQ4f_0iPvrs6u00

Hilaria Baldwin posted a sweet shot of all seven of her children on Thursday, two weeks after daughter Ilaria’s birth .

The former yoga instructor captioned the cuddly picture of Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduard, 2, Lucia, 1, and Ilaria with a white heart emoji on Instagram .

“Who’s luckier than us?” Alec Baldwin commented on his wife’s social media upload.

“I love you. All….of you,” he added in a second comment.

The Oscar nominee later reposted the picture to his own account, writing, “Um…wow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232SY5_0iPvrs6u00
“Who’s luckier than us?” Alec Baldwin commented.
hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Three days prior, Hilaria gave her followers the first glimpse of her family’s growth since Ilaria’s arrival.

“What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved,” the fitness guru wrote on Monday, referencing Alec and his ex-wife Kim Basinger’s 26-year-old daughter.

In the family snap , Hilaria, 38, and the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 64, sat side by side on their bed with the little ones crowded around them.

Ilaria was born in September, six months after Hilaria shared her pregnancy news .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxjEV_0iPvrs6u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKmr6_0iPvrs6u00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmqYv_0iPvrs6u00

“She’s here!” the Yoga Vida co-creator captioned the infant’s Instagram debut . “We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true. … Both she and I are happy and healthy.”

She went on to write, “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

Hilaria and the “30 Rock” alum have defended their big brood over the years, with Alec writing via Instagram in September that his family saved him after the accidental shooting on the “Rust” set in October 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhe2k_0iPvrs6u00
Ilaria joined the “Baldwinito dream team” in September.
ZapatA/MEGA

The actor, who settled with late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family on Wednesday, explained, “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same.

“Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive,” the Emmy winner concluded. “They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

He and the “Living Clearly Method” author wed in June 2012 and started their family the following year.

Comments / 29

JusMe22
2d ago

He comments "who's luckier than us"??!! We'll, it certainly isn't the woman you killed, or her family, who I'm certain wishes they were as fortunate to have their loved one as you seem to be, bragging about your family on social media, while they have to go to a cemetery to see theirs! What an arrogant sob you are!

Reply
10
retired 17
2d ago

Oh now out comes the PR campaign -good guy Alec Baldwin, who pulled the trigger at point blank range, and killed a woman, then paid off her husband.

Reply
7
Related
Daily Mail

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Photo with All Three Kids While Celebrating National Family Day

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley share daughters Adalaide, 10, and Naleigh Mi-Eun, 13, plus son Joshua, 5 Katherine Heigl is soaking up the special moments with her family. The Grey's Anatomy alum posted a family photo on Tuesday in partnership with Badlands Ranch Pets, the actress's dog food brand, in celebration of a very special occasion. "From our family to yours, paws and all - Happy #NationalFamilyDay," she captioned the sweet shot. The smiling family photo features Heigl's husband Josh Kelley and their three children— son Joshua, 5, and daughters...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Baldwin Family
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
CELEBRITIES
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston & Ex Justin Theroux Reunite For NYC Dinner Date 4 Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston, 53, and Justin Theroux, 51, proved they’re still very friendly when they met up for a dinner at Laser Wolf in New York City on Sept. 30. The former couple, who were married from 2015 until 2018, were photographed sitting at a table in a restaurant with Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel. The photo was shared on Reddit and made its way across social media, bringing on speculation that the two could be reigniting a spark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy