Orange County, CA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Raucous sideshows takeover Orange County streets 01:40

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.

(credit: CBS)

Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning.

One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a bystander. He appeared to have gotten knocked out by the collision, but its unclear if he was taken to a hospital.

(credit: CBS)

In neighboring Anaheim, vehicles did wild burnouts while the crowd set off fireworks and set a ring of flammable liquid on the ground on fire. Police say they were alerted to a crowd of about 80 people on Sunkist and Cerritos avenues at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, but when officers arrived at the scene, everyone scattered and no arrests were made.

About an hour later in Costa Mesa, at Red Hill Avenue and Kalmus Drive, another crowd gathered as vehicles burned rubber with people hanging out of open windows and waving flags.

(credit: CBS)

There were no reports of arrests at any of the locations.

Comments / 21

Michelle Peery
4d ago

California at it’s finest!! Even if they had of caught someone it’s a no arrest state!!! Newsome should be proud 🥹

Reply(11)
8
Man dies during officer-involved shooting in Wilmington

A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers of the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD said. It happened around 3:42 a.m. Tuesday at 530 Quay Avenue in Wilmington, according to officers. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach.Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance during a foot pursuit, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. According to reports from the scene at some point, the suspect fired at the officers and the officers returned fire.It was unclear if the suspect was shot by police or died of a self-inflicted wound.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report

The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
FULLERTON, CA
Key News Network

Hikers Find Remains of Missing José Velásquez

Los Angeles, CA: After a little over two painful months of José Velásquez’s family pleading for the public’s help in searching for their missing loved one, hikers on a trail in the Santa Monica Mountains within the County of Los Angeles discovered human remains identified by authorities as missing José Velásquez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
