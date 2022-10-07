ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Nightmare Factory: The Oregon School for the Deaf's annual haunted house in Salem is back

By Natalie Pate, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2Pii_0iPvriWs00

A masked man sends sparks flying as he drags a chain-wrapped metal bat across the concrete floor. Another pulls cockroaches, a flap of facial skin and a foot from a bag as he breathes down your neck. A clown with bright orange hair laughs maniacally as he runs through the dark corridors.

Walls are covered with bones, horror film posters and taxidermy. Hanging vines, strobe lights and thick mist fill your line of sight. You hear screams as someone rattles cage bars, another crashes into the wall and a butcher slams down a cleaver.

After being closed for two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, Salem's premier haunted house is back.

The Nightmare Factory at the Oregon School for the Deaf was established in 1987 and spans two sections throughout a 13,000-square-foot space. About 80 people — including OSD students, alumni, staff and community volunteers — are behind the magic.

But the Nightmare Factory isn't any ordinary haunted house. It also serves as a learning opportunity for students and a key funding source for the Oregon School for the Deaf, the only dedicated school in the state for students in kindergarten through age 21 who are deaf or hard of hearing.

It's also a chance for the students to entertain hundreds if not thousands of community members every night.

As Jan Sykes, the lead dorm counselor for OSD, put it: "It shows they can do everything but hear."

Students get ready for their first season

Sykes was backstage during a dress rehearsal in September. She showed the students the wall of masks and racks of costumes for them to choose from, saying everyone gets to dream up their own character.

"Scare to the side or behind," Sykes told a student, signing as she spoke every word.

Sykes, affectionately called the "Haunt Mom," explained that if the actors scare in front of people, they naturally jump backward, which backs up the line.

"Never touch," she continued with the student. "That's the number one rule."

Sykes said most of the student actors, typically ages 14-18, are "newbies" to the Nightmare Factory this year. Because of COVID-19, only a couple have done it before, and even they had to remember the flow.

Mason McConkey, 16, is one of the few students who acted in the haunted house before COVID-19. He's still waiting this season to see the numbers ramp up to pre-pandemic levels. But Sykes explained it's still early in the month.

McConkey said his favorite part of doing the haunted house is seeing people jump.

His advice to new actors?

"Just scream," he said as Sykes interpreted. "Move. Don't let people see you until you're in their face."

Sykes and co-director Ed Roberts started the haunted house in the late 1980s with modest means. Sykes remembers keeping the money they earned in a coffee can.

That first year, Roberts previously told the Statesman Journal, his goal was to raise enough money to buy clothing and other items for students in need.

In 2010, the OSD boys' dorm above the haunted house was redone by the celebrity design team of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." They also fixed the seismic structure of the haunted house, replaced the floor and amped up the fright factor with training, decorations, costumes, robotics and props.

The haunted house has been a core funding source to keep OSD running, paying for everything from drinking fountains and computers to reading and math programs over the years. Sykes said they are now the longest-running and biggest haunted house in Oregon.

People 'get hooked and keep coming back'

The students don't just prepare for the haunted house come spooky season.

Throughout the school year, Sykes said, students learn set design, makeup, woodworking, welding and more to bring new and old elements together each time. The bone wall catacombs, Roberts said, took him and the students about four months to build.

And because of COVID-19, they've had more than two years to fine-tune and add to it further.

Gabe Havran grew up acting with her family in the haunted house. Her mom, Sharla Jones, is the director of the Oregon School for the Deaf. Now, as an adult, she continues her participation as a volunteer actor.

"For the deaf students, they don't usually control their vocal cords," Havran explained. "Their screams are unusual and it makes it extra scary."

With groups shuffled into the house one minute apart, the actors have to be ready literally every minute to scare. A late September rehearsal allowed the actors a chance to practice with friends and family as their targets.

It's a lot of work each night. The actors arrive on site no later than 6 p.m. to get ready. They leave, Havran said, often still in their makeup, by midnight.

Still, Sykes said, a lot of people get hooked and keep coming back.

Kivo LeFevre, co-director of the Nightmare Factory, has worked at OSD for 22 years. But he's been a part of the haunted attraction for more than 30 — since he was a student actor at age 12.

LeFevre is in charge of the clown portion every year. Why? Because he loves clowns, he told the Statesman Journal via sign language interpretation. He laughed. "I think they're creepy."

One volunteer who works the VIP line said he's volunteered with Nightmare Factory for 13 years. Another line actor volunteer, whose character name is "Kimbooly," has been with the haunted house for five years. She said she moved from Alaska to be part of it.

"It's so rare to find a group of people who are so dedicated to a project like this," Havran said. "Everyone loves the students. Everyone loves the school."

If you go

Where: The Oregon School for the Deaf, 999 Locust Street NE, Salem.

When: October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, 30, 31; 7-11 p.m. weekends, 7-10 p.m. weeknights.

Note: It can take over an hour to get through the line before entering the haunted house itself. Those in the general admission line will get their share of entertainment and fright as they wait, complete with concessions, a fortune teller and other new features.

Cost: Ticket prices are per person. Tickets can be purchased online or at the on-site box office. VIP pricing allows you to skip the general admission line. There can still be a wait for VIPs. However, it will always be much shorter than the general admission line, according to event organizers.

  • General admission: $20
  • VIP: $30

Get involved: To volunteer in future years, go to osd.k12.or.us/nightmare-factory/home/volunteer. Performers must audition for Nightmare Factory staff. It's preferred volunteers know or have a basic knowledge of ASL to communicate with all the performers. And, of course, they must be able to scare!

Natalie Pate covers education for the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips to her at npate@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6745. Follow her on Twitter @NataliePateGwin.

Comments / 1

Related
The Oregonian

Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed

Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
Salem, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
kptv.com

‘We expected more:’ Reynolds HS parents outraged over response to shooting scare

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting near a high school campus Monday afternoon caused chaos for students and parents. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after noon Monday, there were shots fired right off Reynolds High School’s campus in Columbia Park. The park runs parallel to the school, and kids and parents say many students spend time in this area during the lunch hours.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO

For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October

Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
TUALATIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Deaf Education#Haunted House#The Oregon School#Osd
thatoregonlife.com

Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast

This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
WASHOUGAL, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Associated Press

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
PORTLAND, OR
wufe967.com

Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids

As Oregon parents send our kids off into the new school year, the first time with little to no COVID-19 restrictions since 2020, bureaucrats in our state capitol, Salem, are recommending that we dumb down requirements to cover for the fact that public schools are failing our kids. If we don’t take a stand here, this could easily become a trend pushed by government teachers’ unions in other states.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem

Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy