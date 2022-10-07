Read full article on original website
Tammy Foster
3d ago
They need to protect themselves from getting pregnant then they don't have to worry about murdering innocent babies
Edward Bellair
3d ago
Then it this school gets public funding it should be revoked. I don't want my tax money being used for this.
NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist
NEW YORK — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.
NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis
After New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency, workers are scrambling to finish a new tent camp for migrants sent to the city from Texas. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on what the mayor is calling a “humanitarian crisis.”Oct. 10, 2022.
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the Right
This past Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams condemned fellow politicians on the left as well as the right. The announcement came after Mayor Adams was relocating Texas migrants in his city from the Bronx in Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island.
'He was hired to teach and wasn't successful': NYU responds to teacher claiming he was fired for class difficulty
New York University responded on Tuesday to allegations from a former organic chemistry professor who claimed he was fired because students complained his class was too hard.
Adams accuses Abbott of undermining Black mayor-led cities by busing migrants to NYC, DC and Chicago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was undermining economies of cities run by Black mayors by busing migrants to Chicago, Washington, D.C., and the Big Apple.
South Brooklyn welcomes brand-new hospital named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
A new public hospital is opening in New York City for the first time since 1982 and will be named after late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist
NEW YORK (AP) — New York hospital system agrees to pay $165 million to 147 patients who say they were abused by a former gynecologist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
A red New York is a real possibility
Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
Lawsuit: NYPD is skipping court, taking people with outstanding warrants directly to Rikers
A view of NYPD police cars on Fifth Avenue in March 2020. People are being held indefinitely without due process, lawyer says. [ more › ]
New Jersey Bank Agrees to $13 Million Settlement With US Department of Justice for ‘Redlining’ Loans to Black Borrowers
A New Jersey bank has agreed to pay over $13 million to settle claims from the U.S. Department of Justice that the bank was not supplying loans to predominantly Black and Hispanic customers. The DOJ announced last week that it secured an agreement with Lakeland Bank to resolve allegations that...
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New Cost
Mayor Eric Adams on the new tent locationScreenshot from Twitter. Just as construction started to build the migrants camps in the Bronx, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a change of plans. The new plan was not met with overwhelming support. In fact, there were just as many complaints as before the tents were for migrants. Then there is the cost of money that was already wasted on the first project.
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
NYC Mayor Adams condemns 'far left' Democrats for 'doing nothing,' 'silence' on border crisis
New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams ripped the "far left" for its "silence" on the border crisis, as the Big Apple relocated a shelter for migrants bused from Texas.
brickunderground.com
Foreclosures on the rise, Trump's real estate, & more
Long Island and Westchester have some of the lowest home building rates in the U.S and contribute to high rents and prices in New York City (New York Focus) Foreclosures are on the rise in NYC: They’re up by 100 cases in the third quarter compared to the second quarter, according to PropertyShark (press release)
