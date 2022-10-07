ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Annual Indigenous People's Day event returns to Salem for fifth year

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooun6_0iPvrglQ00

The fifth annual Indigenous People's Day events return to Salem Monday.

A Chemawa Memorial Run for the children, honoring the children who died while attending Chemawa Indian School, will be held in the morning. Registration and opening prayer begin at 10 a.m. near the Chemawa Cemetery, 5501 Indian School Rd NE. Participants are encouraged to wear orange.

A free community event featuring drum groups, vendors and informational booths runs from 1-6 p.m. at Salem Riverfront Park's Gerry Frank Amphitheater, 200 Water St. NE.

Hosted by Salem Indigenous Now, the event is to "honor the first people of America" and "educate and engage the community," according to their mission statement. Signup forms to register for a table or booth can be found on the Salem Indigenous Now Facebook page. People looking to perform music can also register.

For more information on the event or how to get involved, visit their Facebook page or email them at indigenousnoworegon@gmail.com.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October

Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
TUALATIN, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast

This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
Salem, OR
Society
City
Salem, OR
The Oregonian

Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed

Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Indigenous People#Fifth Year#Gannett#Chemawa Indian School#Indian School Rd Ne#The Statesman Journal#Twitter Dejaniao
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

8 Oregon outdoor excursions perfect for this balmy start to fall

Let’s call it a summer encore. While some Portlanders may feel a bit unnerved about this unseasonably warm and dry start to fall, we might as well take advantage of the weather by extending our favorite summer activities into the dark season. As any seasoned Pacific Northwesterner can tell...
OREGON STATE
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy