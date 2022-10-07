Amazon is hosting a second round of Prime Day deals for 2022, thanks to its Prime Early Access sale running today and tomorrow. As usual, there are offers on everything from laptops to home goods, but one category that always sees some stand-out deals is TVs. With the best Prime Day TV deals you can save a packet on a new TV, whether you’re after a simple budget model or something truly impressive. For those looking for something big, bold, and beautiful, it’s hard to get better than the Sony Bravia 77-inch TV, which has an absolutely massive $1,500 off today. Its usual price is $3,500, but you can pick it up right now for $2,000.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO