‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Season 19?

By Mara Kleinberg
 4 days ago
The doctors and surgeons are in – again – for everyone’s favorite medical drama from Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy. The show that brought us McDreamy and McSteamy is back in McSession for Season 19, with more romance, more tears, and more interns. So pick me, choose me (aka this article) to find out more about how many episodes there will be in this season.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the lives of several doctors and surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle. Season 19 premiered with a bang as the residency program returned with new interns, one of whom, in classic Grey’s fashion, may have already slept with an attending surgeon. On their first day, they were thrown into the daily chaos of the hospital as they attend to tornado-related injuries. Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), now the interim chief of surgery since Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has chosen not to return, must grapple with seeing Nick (Scott Speedman) again since telling him to go back to Minnesota, and Jo (Camilla Ludington) received disappointing news from Levi (Jake Borelli). Episode 2 promises more screen time for the interns as they work with the surgeons to solve a food poisoning medical mystery.

Wondering when you can watch this new season of Grey’s Anatomy? How about, who are the new cast members? Who will be returning? Read on to find out more.

How Many Episodes Are in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

Deadline first reported that this season will have a reported 22 episodes. Past seasons have ranged from eight to 25 episodes.

What Time is Grey’s Anatomy on ABC and Hulu?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiered on Thursday, October 6, at 9 pm ET on ABC and is available to stream next day on Hulu with an account. You can also stream the season premiere online on ABC.com by logging in to your TV provider.

When Do New Episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Premiere on ABC and Hulu?

As previously mentioned, new episodes will premiere on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET and will be available to stream on Hulu on Fridays. The first episode, “Everything Has Changed”, premiered on Thursday, October 6 and is available to stream on Hulu today, while the second episode, “Wasn’t Expecting That”, will air Thursday, October 13.

Looking for a full episode guide to Grey’s Anatomy Season 19? Well, we can’t provide that, since not all of the listed episodes are confirmed by ABC. But here’s what we know so far:

Season 19, Episode 1: “Everything Has Changed” – October 6, 2022

Season 19, Episode 2: “Wasn’t Expecting That” – October 13, 2022

Season 19, Episode 3: “Let’s Talk About Sex” – October 20, 2022

Season 19, Episode 4: “Haunted” – October 27, 2022

Season 19, Episode 5: “When I Get to the Border” – November 3, 2022

Season 19, Episode 6: “Thunderstruck” – November 10, 2022

Though the schedule stops there (for the moment), most likely new episodes will continue through December, before the show goes on midseason hiatus, before returning for the rest of the season in 2023. New episodes will continue, again, most likely until May, 2023. All that, though, is TBA.

Who Is In The Main Cast of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19?

This season, fan favorites are back and better than ever! The main cast remains the same, however, Ellen Pompeo will be stepping back from the show a bit and will be onscreen for only eight episodes, though she will continue to narrate and executive produce this season.

– Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

– Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

– James Pickens, Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

– Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

– Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman

– Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

– Camilla Ludington as Dr. Jo Wilson

– Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce

– Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

– Chris Carmack as Dr. Addison Lincoln

– Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Are Scott Speedman and E.R. Fightmaster Set to Return This Season?

Scott Speedman who plays Dr. Nick Marsh will be switching to a recurring character. As Deadline first reported he had signed a one year contract to be a series regular for season 18. There has been no information so far on whether E.R. Fightmaster who plays recurring character Dr. Kai Bartley will recurring again, but judging by how last season ended, we will most likely see them again. Kate Walsh, who plays Dr. Addison Montgomery, will continue to be a recurring character.

Who Are the New Cast of Interns in Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy?

This season brings a new residency at the hospital, with a new intern class led by Dr. Richard Webber. “Fans should expect all of the things that they love about the show but with an explosion of newness,” newcomer Midori Frances told ABC in a promo clip.

– Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Simone Griffith

– Niko Terho (Sweetbitter) as Lucas Adams

– Midori Frances (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Mika Yasuda

– Adelaide Kane (Once Upon a Time) as Jules Millin

– Harry Shum Jr. (Glee) as Benson Kwan

Decider.com

Decider.com

